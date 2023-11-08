MEDIA ADVISORY: Students Organize a National Day of Action to Demand Free and Accessible Education and Full Respect of Students’ Rights to Organize
Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Students across Ontario are participating in a National Day of Action for free and accessible education.
WHO: College and university students across Ontario.
WHEN: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 2:00PM.
WHERE: College and university campuses across Ontario, including:
- Algoma University
- Algonquin College
- Carleton University
- George Brown College
- Glendon College
- Lakehead University
- Laurentian University
- Nipissing University
- Ontario College of Art & Design University
- Queen’s University
- St.Paul University
- Toronto Metropolitan University
- Trent University
- University of Guelph
- University of Ottawa
- University of Toronto
- University of Windsor
- Western University
- York University
There are six actions for students, workers and people across the province to join:
Toronto: 12:30 PM, feeder rally at Toronto Metropolitan University;
2:00 PM, rally at Queen’s Park
Windsor: 2:00 PM, CAW Student Centre, University of Windsor
Sudbury: 10:00 AM, Parker Building, Laurentian University
North Bay: 2:00 PM, Nipissing University Students’ Union Student Centre
Thunder Bay: 11:00 AM, Agora at Thunder Bay University
Ottawa: 2:00 PM, Parliament Hill
Orillia: 1:00 PM, Lakehead University Orillia
WHAT: Students are hitting the streets, rallying and demanding free, accessible, and publicly funded education for all students, both domestic and international students.
Student demands
- Free and accessible education for all;
- Grants not loans;
- Legislation to protect students’ right to organize;
- Education justice for all.
Quick facts:
- Federal student debt is now over $23.5 billion dollars
- Since 1980, whilst accounting for inflation, the average domestic undergraduate student tuition fees has increased by 215%, and the average domestic graduate tuition fees by 247%
- Upon graduation, 50% of students will have a median debt of around $17,500, which on average takes 9.5 years to repay
- The average undergraduate tuition fees for international students has increased by 192% between 2011-2021 and in college they pay an average of $14,306 annually compared to the average domestic fee of $3,228
- The Ontario Government made changes to OSAP and student financial assistance in 2018-2019, resulting in over $1 billion cut in assistance to students
- The Student Choice Initiative was defeated in the Ontario courts in 2019 and in 2021 and there is no current legislation in Ontario to protect students’ unions and groups and recognize their right to organize.
The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.
