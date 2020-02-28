Media Advisory:  Students’ Unions to hold conference on intervention in Ryerson Students’ Union and Ryerson University legal action

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Continuing Education Students’ Association of Ryerson (CESAR) and the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) will hold a press conference to announce their intervention in the legal action concerning Ryerson University’s most recent attack on students’ union autonomy.

“Autonomy is central to a students’ union’s ability to effectively represent their membership. Ryerson University has attempted to violate the autonomy and independence of students’ unions through a draconian move to unilaterally terminate the Ryerson Students’ Union Operating Agreement,” said Sofia Descalzi, Chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students.“This isn’t the first time that Canada’s students have faced this kind of ill-conceived attack. The Federation is intervening to make sure that all students’ unions can continue to operate freely and be accountable to members, not beholden to university administrators,” continued Descalzi.Representatives from the Continuing Education Students’ Association of Ryerson and the Canadian Federation of Students will be present.WHAT: Press conference to announce intervention in Ryerson Students’ Union and Ryerson University legal actionWHEN: Monday, March 2, @ 11AMWHERE: Oakham Lounge, Student Centre (55 Gould St., Toronto ON)WHO: Nicole Brayiannis, President of the Continuing Education Students’ Association of Ryerson (CESAR), and Sofia Descalzi, Chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS)The Continuing Education Students’ Association of Ryerson represents over 16,000 part-time and continuing education students at Ryerson University.The Canadian Federation of Students unites over 500,000 college and university students and more than 60 students’ unions throughout the country including all students at Ryerson University.For more information, contact:

Corey Scott, CESAR Executive Director: executive.director@mycesar.ca or 416-899-2256

CBJ Newsmakers