MEDIA ADVISORY: Sunday’s CN Tower Climb for Nature

Toronto, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thousands of people ascended the CN Tower’s 1,776 steps yesterday as WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature made its highly anticipated return. Today, thousands more will take on the challenge to help raise over $1 million for wildlife conservation.

WHERE: CN Tower

WHO:

Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada president and CEO.

Shaun Stephens-Whale, a competitive tower runner back to beat his own record-setting 9 minutes and 54.9 second climb.

Blake Moynes, a Bachelorette alum and conservationist from Hamilton, Ontario

Large corporate teams from Nissan Canada, Aviva Canada, TD Insurance, Proctor & Gamble Canada, BGIS, and more.

Thousands more climbers (see some inspiring climber stories here).

WHEN: Sunday, April 16

5:30 a.m.: Media desk opens at the base of CN Tower.

6 – 6:30 a.m.: Elite Climbers (competitive climbers) will vie for the fastest time up the CN Tower.

Elite climbers will be available for interviews at the top of the tower or at the MTCC, North Building, Hall C, at 8 a.m. when we announce the fastest climbers.



7 – 10 a.m.: Individual climbers start up the tower.

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Blake Moynes and his team will climb the CN Tower.

Blake is available for interviews before the climb in the MTCC at the Platinum Panda longue, as well as at the finish line.



9 a.m.: Megan Leslie climbs the CN Tower.

Megan is available for interviews before and after the climb; photo-ops entering stairwell and at finish line.



10 a.m.: Last climber enters the tower.

11 a.m.: Last of the climbers should have cleared the tower.

Please note that all media will be required to sign security waiver forms to ascend the CN Tower by elevator. Forms will be available at the media desk in the base of the tower.

We will do our best to accommodate interviews. For a photo-op or interview with a specific climber, please contact WWF-Canada to arrange in advance.



About WWF-Canada’s CN Tower Climb for Nature

WWF-Canada’s most significant fundraising event, the CN Tower Climb for Nature raises more than $1 million to protect habitats and species across Canada and around the world. For more information, visit wwf.ca/cntower



About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.



