Media Advisory – Wine Rack Workers are Holding Solidarity Rally at Church and Wellesley

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wine Rack workers will be holding a rally in front of the Wine Rack location at Church and Wellesley (77 Wellesley St E, Toronto) on Saturday, June 12th from 1 pm to 3 pm. The workers are unionized with SEIU (Service Employees International Union) Local 2. They have been on strike since June 7th after having their demands for a fair scheduling system and livable wages rebuffed by their employer.

Multiple community leaders and members have voiced their support for the Wine Rack workers’ strike and . Wine Rack is owned by teachers and educators via the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Hundreds have signed a petition to ensure SEIU Local 2 members are treated fairly, with respect, and that their pension is invested responsibly.

More details can be found at TeachersForJustice.ca

SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

