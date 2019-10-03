MEDIA ADVISORY: WWF-Canada’s Megan Leslie available to discuss Federal Party Survey on Environmental Platforms

Toronto, ON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental concerns are top of mind for Canadians, as made clear by the massive national turnout at last week’s Global Climate Strike. To help Canadians learn more about each federal party’s stance on the environment, WWF-Canada teamed up with 13 other leading environmental organizations to poll them on how their platforms include issues like climate change, single-use plastic, biodiversity protection, and aboriginal and environmental rights. The results, which came out earlier this week, include in-depth answers as well as an easy-to-read summary chart that can help Canadians make their decisions on October 21. Media availability: Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada president and CEO, will be available to talk about the survey results and the importance of voting for the environment. About the Federal Party Survey on Environmental Platforms A survey of election platform commitments was sent to the six major federal political parties in July 2019 by the 14 Canada’s 14 leading environmental organizations. The survey sought responses on each party’s commitment to take action on climate change, toxics, biodiversity protection, plastics and protection of aboriginal and environmental rights. Partners in the survey include: Canadian Environmental Law Association, CPAWS, David Suzuki Foundation, Ecology Action Centre, Ecojustice, Équiterre, Environmental Defence, Greenpeace, Nature Canada, Pembina Institute, Sierra Club Canada Foundation, West Coast Environmental Law Association and Wildlife Conservation Society Canada. About World Wildlife Fund Canada WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.For further information, or to book an interview: Attachment19-86_FederalPartiesEnvironmentalPlatforms_SUMMARY2019_ENJoy D’Souza, senior communications specialist

