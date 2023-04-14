MEDIA ADVISORY: WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature is back this weekend

Toronto, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thousands of people will conquer the CN Tower’s 1,776 steps this weekend when WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature makes its highly anticipated return on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. Together, WWF-Canada and climbers aim to raise over $1 million for wildlife conservation.

There is still time for people in the GTA and beyond to take on the challenge and support wildlife. Register now at wwf.ca/cntower and raise at least $125 to be eligible to climb.

WHERE: CN Tower

WHO:

Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada president and CEO.

Shaun Stephens-Whale, a competitive tower runner back to beat his own record-setting 9 minutes and 54.9 second climb.

Melissa Grelo, a WWF-Canada board member and one of the hosts of The Social

Blake Moynes, a Bachelorette alum and conservationist from Hamilton, Ontario

Julian Backhouse, a grandfather with Wilson’s disease has climbed six times despite using a wheelchair to get around. Now facing a cancer diagnosis, he won’t be climbing — but his family will be and WWF-Canada will be giving out an award in his name.

Large corporate teams from Nissan Canada, Aviva Canada, TD Insurance, Proctor and Gamble Canada, BGIS and more.

+5,000 other climbers, including: a mother-daughter fundraising duo who have raised more than $16,000; a four-time climber recovering from cancer; a winged architect climbing for the thirtieth time, and a professional athlete and leg amputee (see more inspiring climber stories here).



WHEN: Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

5:30 a.m.: Media desk opens at base of CN Tower.

6 a.m.: Climbers start up the tower.

9:30 – 11 a.m. Julian Backhouse’s family will climb the CN Tower and Julian will announce the winner of an award in his name to a climber who has made an extraordinary effort to positively impact nature and people. (Announcement will be made at the top of the CN Tower with Megan Leslie and Julian’s family).

10 a.m.: Last climber enters the tower.

11 a.m.: Last of the climbers should have cleared the tower.



SUNDAY, APRIL 16

5:30 a.m.: Media desk opens at the base of CN Tower.

6 – 6:30 a.m.: Elite Climbers (competitive climbers) will vie for the fastest time up the CN Tower. (Climbers will be available for interviews at the top of the tower, or at the MTCC, North Building, Hall C, at 8 a.m. when we announce the fastest climbers).

7 – 10 a.m.: Individual climbers start up the tower.

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Blake Moynes and his team will climb the CN Tower. (Blake is available for interviews before the climb in the MTCC at the Platinum Panda lounge, as well as photo-ops entering the stairwell and at the finish line).



9 a.m.: Megan Leslie climbs the CN Tower. (Megan is available for interviews before and after the climb as well as photo-ops entering the stairwell and at finish line).

10 a.m.: Last climber enters the tower.

11 a.m.: Last of the climbers should have cleared the tower.



Please note that all media will be required to sign security waiver forms to ascend the CN Tower by elevator. Forms will be available at the media desk in the base of the tower.

We will do our best to accommodate interviews throughout the weekend. For a photo-op or interview with a specific climber, please contact WWF-Canada to arrange in advance.



About WWF-Canada’s CN Tower Climb for Nature

WWF-Canada’s most significant fundraising event, the CN Tower Climb for Nature raises more than $1 million to protect habitats and species across Canada and around the world. For more information, visit wwf.ca/cntower



About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers