MEDIA ALERT – Little Canada Celebrates Change with Sankofa Square

On August 23, the City of Toronto will come together to mark Canada’s First Major Public Sankofa Day Celebration with the official renaming and programming at Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square). Right next door, Little Canada is joining in the festivities by rebranding its miniature version of the square to Little Sankofa Square, reflecting this important cultural moment in Toronto’s history.

We welcome media covering Sankofa Day to take a peek inside and share the little version of this new landmark with your audiences.

Little Sankofa Square is now live inside Little Canada and available for coverage.

Sankofa Day is Saturday, August 23, 2025

Little Canada’s operating hours are from 10am-7:30pm

Little Canada – 10 Dundas Street East, Toronto (right next to Sankofa Square)

The renaming of Sankofa Square is an important recognition of Toronto’s Black communities and their contributions to the city’s history and culture. At Little Canada, we strive to reflect Canada’s ever-evolving story in miniature, and this change marks a meaningful addition to our attraction.

