Media Central Corp Announces It Is Selling NFTs of Nine Historic Magazine Covers as Collectibles Featuring Grimes, Drake, Seth Rogan and More

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media Central Corporation, Inc. (CSE: FLYY; FSE: 3AT) (“Media Central” or the “company” or “we” or “us”) announced today it is selling NFTs of nine iconic magazine covers published by NOW Magazine and the Georgia Straight as collectibles featuring Grimes, Drake, Seth Rogan and more Canadian artists that have defined Vancouver and Toronto’s vibrant arts and entertainment history.

The sale of NFTs is aligned with Media Central’s strategy to develop new digital revenue models to diversify its revenue streams and to showcase the quality of its news products. Media Central previously announced it had introduced similar strategic innovations by entering into an agreement with arts and entertainment news aggregator www.creatornews.com and the soon to be launched CreatorStack paid blog platform.

According to cnet.com, the exuberant interest in NFT’s has created a digital marketplace that generated over $250 million in 2020 sales. NFT is an acronym for “Non-Fungible Tokens.” NFTs are a new type of investment supported by blockchain-created authenticity for digital assets such as a piece of art. NFTs are an extension of investments consumers have historically made in collectibles such as baseball trading cards, Beanie Babies and Pokemon cards. Buyers who purchase NOW Magazine or Georgia Straight NFTs will own a record and a hash-tag code showing a unique token associated with their purchase. Buyers can re-sell the token based on its market-based appreciation. Media Central maintains ownership of the magazine covers through its copyright license of all content published in both of its signature publications.

“The investment value and appreciation of NFTs has become better understood over time. As we track the rapid evolution of media, it is evident that crypto as a currency and the blockchain as a secure place to record and store transactions will play a role in the future of media and the purchasing habits of consumers,” said Emmanuel Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Media Central Board of Directors. “The generational popularity of the Georgia Straight and NOW Magazine spanning nearly 100 years that are displayed on rarible.com/georgiastraight and rarible.com/now is our first attempt to take advantage of the opportunity that NFTs provide for diversified revenue growth.”

Media Central NFTs are sold using Ethereum cryptocurrency stored in a “digital wallet” that can be found at metamask.io. Purchases are made in an auction environment. There is no opening bid and Media Central determines whether or not to accept bids as they are placed.

Blockchain innovation eliminates “auction house” practices, human appraisal and creator bias along with the related costs of paying a “middleman” when valuing paintings, sculptures, photographs, animations, audio.

Ironically, it was Christie’s that auctioned off Beeple’s EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS for $69.3 million as the first recorded NFT sale in early 2020. Mike Winkelmann, aka Beeple, tells the story of how NFTs came to be as the latest digital innovation.

“We have no illusions that future NFT sales for us will be akin to winning the lottery,” said Kirk MacDonald, President of Media Central Corporation Holdings. “That said, we do have the confidence that we have novel digital assets that will appeal to NFT buyers and allow them to own a slice of history in our communities.”

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com.

www.mediacentralcorp.com

Instagram: @mediacentralcorp

Twitter: @mediacentralc

Facebook: Media Central Corp.

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,

Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. The Straight’s print edition is published weekly on Thursdays and daily on-line at www.straightc.om The Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver’s most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.straight.com

Instagram: @georgiastraight

Twitter: @georgiastraight

Facebook: @georgiastraight

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto’s news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.nowtoronto.com

Instagram: @nowtoronto

Twitter: @nowtoronto

Facebook: facebook.com/nowmagazine

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations and expectations with respect to the focus of the new media Platform and its content. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Media Central and the Creator Companies to implement their respective business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Media Central Corporation Inc.

www.mediacentralcorp.com



CBJ Newsmakers