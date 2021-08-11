Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media Central Corporation, Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE:3AT) or (the “Company”) today announced that Creator News, a new global, non-political and stress-free aggregated content website in which it owns a 25 percent equity interest, is live ( www.creatornews.com ).

The Company announced in a June 18, 2021 Press Release that it had entered into an agreement with Creator News, Inc. (“Creator News”) to license its proprietary platform and the content produced by NOW Magazine, Georgia Straight, CannCentral and eCentral Sports. Media Central will earn 20 percent of the revenue Creator News generates determined by the percentage of page views its titles generate.

Creator News has entered into similar licensing agreements with non-Media Central Corporation holdings on the same terms and will continue to build its content partnerships as the site matures.

Aggregated content sites like Google News, Apple News, Smart News, and others have become leaders in generating page views and revenues among media company comparisons as destinations that offer the convenience of multiple content sources on one website. Creator News will now do the same for arts, culture, and lifestyle content, creating a relaxing experience while leaving divisive political coverage for the others.

“We are very excited to introduce the first digital-only news product that will accelerate our audience scale beyond the potential of our existing city-focused websites,” said Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Media Central board. “It also will diversify our revenue streams to reduce the risk of relying only on local revenue to support our existing holdings.”

Creator News offers users an added benefit in the form of a human “curator.” While most other aggregators use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and bots to select the featured stories, Creator News is only the second aggregated content platform to employ a human “curator” to improve the quality of the feeds beyond the capabilities of current AI technology.

“As someone who scours the internet for news highlights, Creator News saves its users time by providing engaging curation and curator notes that are as easy to follow as they are stimulating,” said Creator News Curator Adam Waxman.

Mr. Waxman brings 10 years of curation experience from his role as editor and publisher at DINE magazine, a food, travel, lifestyle and well-being publication based in Toronto, Ontario. DINE is also a founding content partner of Creator News.

Most aggregated content sites feature general news such as politics, sports and business and attract massive mainstream media audiences. As an example, Google News generated 1.83 billion page views according to Similar Web in July, 2021 and ranked first in media comparisons. Yahoo News was fourth with 726 million page views and the Drudge Report was fifth with 653 million. Highly regarded media brands, including the Washington Post, CNBC, Politico, Wall Street Journal, NBC News, ABC News and CBS News fell well behind Google News, Yahoo News and Drudge Report in the page view rankings.

Creator News is targeting a different audience commonly referred to as “alternative news” that prefers arts, culture, entertainment and lifestyle content that steers away from political click bait headlines. Creator News will develop significant audience scale and referral traffic that will benefit both Creator News and it’s content partners.

Advertising revenue will be generated by Creator News’s Supply Side Programmatic (“SSP”) partner. The SSP engine has been integrated into the site during the “soft launch” phase for several weeks and continues to “stage” ads in anticipation of seamlessly delivering the ads into the ad positions contained in the Creator News design. The site will be “ad free” for a short period of time before ads that generate revenue for its content partners begin appearing.

The development team at Lunarstorm will continue making ongoing user experience improvements to the site outlined in its product roadmap while developing a mobile application at the same time. As an example we will be introducing, as early as Friday, social sharing functionality to extend the reach of the publication and drive traffic to the website. Creator News anticipates introducing the mobile app later in this year.

For information on becoming a content partner please contact Kirk MacDonald (437-684-2355) or Courtney Dale (416-473-7773).

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com.

