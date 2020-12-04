Medical Lighting Technologies Market Size To Be Worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market is forecast to be worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. As technically innovative medical lighting is becoming more prominent with the rising hospital chain, the market for medical lighting technology is rapidly growing. Besides, the growing demand for enhanced hospital and clinic ambiance is expected to further fuel the demand for medical lighting technology. Furthermore, the rising adoption of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions is forecast to propel market growth in the coming years.The use of high-tech and energy-efficient LED lights bring significant financial and operational advantages due to the low budget for hospitals and clinics. Since it lasts longer and provides low heat more illumination, LED lights are becoming more popular. The operational lights are now undergoing a rapid technology shift. The lighting system focuses on offering considerably greater life and lower consumption of electricity and cooler ambient temperatures from fluorescent and halogen lamps.However, the market growth is anticipated to get restrained in some context due to the lack of awareness about advanced lighting technology and solutions.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/308 Key Highlights From The ReportIn September 2019, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation announced the acquisition of Rebound Therapeutics Corp. The deal with Rebound Therapeutics represents the ongoing contribution of Integra to develop new drugs to fulfill unmet neurosurgery requirements.The segment of operating room / surgical suites is expected to see substantial growth over the forecast period. Improved surgical lighting enables surgeons to make the most accurate and efficient use of their most important instrument.Over the forecast timeframe, fluorescent lighting technologies are anticipated to witness stable growth. In comparison to incandescent lighting solutions, fluorescent lighting technologies deliver a variety of valuable advantages. These solutions are much more efficient; therefore, less energy is required.Over the forecast timeline, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest market growth. As a result of the rise in the per capita income, the increasing number of hospitals in emerging nations, and technological advances in lighting fixtures for medical applications.Key participants include Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corporation plc, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Cree Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Burton Medical Products Corporation, Brandon Medical Co Ltd., DRE Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/308 Emergen Research has segmented the Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region:Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Specialty lightingSurgical lighting systemsSurface-mounted LightsTroffersAccessoriesExamination lighting systemsOthersApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Intensive care units (ICU)Operating room/surgical suitesExamination roomsOthersTechnology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Incandescent and HalogenLight-Emitting Diode (LED)Fluorescent lighting technologiesRenewable EnergyOthersTo identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-lighting-technologies-market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyU.K.FranceBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaU.A.E.Rest of MEATake a Look at our Related Reports: LED Emergency Lighting Market By Technology (Surface Mount, Chips on Board), By Power Source (Rechargeable, Solar, Battery), By End-Use (Cinema, Commercial, School, Residential, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027 Airborne LiDAR Market By Type (Bathymetric, Topographic), By Platform (UAVs, Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Component (Cameras, Lasers, Micro-electromechanical Systems, Inertial Navigation Systems, GPS/GNSS), By Application, By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027 Solar LED Street Lighting Market By Product (Grid Connected, Standalone), By Component (Solar Cell, Light Pole, LED Lamps), By End-Use (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Region Forecasts to 2027About Emergen ResearchEmergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.Contact Us:Eric LeeCorporate Sales SpecialistEmergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-medical-lighting-technologies-market



CBJ Newsmakers