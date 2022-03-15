Men’s Quilted Black Bomber Jacket Canada – Frank And Oak’s Reversible Water-Resistant Range Launched

Montreal, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montreal, Quebec -

Montréal, Quebec-based Frank And Oak has introduced its Skyline reversible bomber in black for men. Frank And Oak has earned its place as one of Canada’s leading apparel brands through its dedication to designing and manufacturing high-quality clothing and apparel for the new generation of creatives.

A Frank And Oak spokesperson says: “The Frank And Oak team love to innovate and create new products that are both stylish and practical, without sacrificing either aspect. It was no different when we created the Skyline bomber for men, and we are proud to say that the product speaks for itself. It is a truly iconic piece of clothing that has everything you could need: the looks, the brains, and the performance.”

For more information on the quilted bomber jacket visit: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/17/2354639/0/en/Men-s-Reversible-Black-Bomber-Jacket-Launch-By-Top-Sustainable-Fashion-Brand-Canada.html

Frank And Oak’s Skyline bomber is made from a recycled PET bottle blend and animal-free Thermore® Ecodown® insulation. It is designed to be both wind-resistant and water-repellant and does a great job of keeping the wearer warm and dry, no matter the season or the weather. The bomber has a ribbed collar and cuffs, and because of its reversible nature, it is a versatile piece of clothing. One side features a diamond-shaped quilted texture, two welt side pockets with zipper closure, and a patch pocket at the chest. The other side is smooth, with two lower seam pockets on each side. Frank And Oak has also applied a cire finish for added fabric protection. On top of all of that, the bomber is fully machine washable. Frank And Oak also uses NATULON® zipper tapes made from recycled material (including PBT, PET, and POM) using a chemical process that facilitates further recycling.

The brand spokesperson adds: “Like all of our products, the Skyline bomber is the culmination of years of hard work and research. Our team worked very hard to ensure that the layering is optimized and can protect you from any weather conditions you might want to wear it in. We feel confident saying that this is going to be your go-to piece when it comes to reliable clothing.”

As previously announced, those who have purchased the Skyline reversible bomber in black have nothing but praise for the piece. On the company’s product page, the Skyline reversible bomber for men has a stellar rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Buyer Sebastian G. says in his review: “Right decision to get my hands on one of these. My wife loved it too, which is a huge plus point! The fabric is really warm, and the jacket looks great when I wear it. Very happy with Frank And Oak products!”

Ivan E. says: “I absolutely love this jacket, and am fighting the urge to buy it in another colour. First off, it’s warmer than I expected. So far it has kept me comfortable in 40-50 degree weather. Regarding the fit, I am 185 pounds, 5’11”, athletic build, and bought the medium. Medium is perfect for me, however I can see medium being a bit too loose for people with less broad shoulders or who are more slender. Overall, this is a great purchase for anyone trying to build a capsule wardrobe.”

Frank And Oak was founded in Montreal in 2012, with a mission to create an apparel brand that would speak to a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs. What once started as a favourite in Montreal’s Mile End has since blossomed into one of Canada’s leading lifestyle brands and digital retailers. A certified B Corp, Frank And Oak is now a leader in sustainable fashion and using innovative fabrics from nature to make products that are thoughtfully designed to help people live better, enjoy more, and feel good in everything they wear. Those interested in the Skyline bomber or simply keen to learn more can visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-mw?

Customers may get in touch with the company via the contact page on their website. Alternatively, Anne Gael Plante of Frank And Oak can be contacted directly via email or phone. Frank And Oak maintains a social media presence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada



CBJ Newsmakers