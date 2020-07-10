Mercedes-Benz Canada Announces Dimitris Psillakis as President and CEO

TORONTO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dimitris Psillakis has been appointed to President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, effective September 1, 2020. Psillakis succeeds Brian D. Fulton, who after 26 successful years with Mercedes-Benz announced in February he will be departing the company to pursue other opportunities.

“Mercedes-Benz AG benefits from the strongest talent pipeline in the automotive industry and Dimitris’ appointment as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada is proof of that,” said Nicholas J. Speeks, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America. “Dimitris has demonstrated an impressive ability to grow Mercedes-Benz in key markets by building deep relationships with dealer partners and key stakeholders. I want to sincerely thank Brian for his 26 years of committed service to the organization.”In his new role as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, Psillakis will assume overall responsibility for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vans. He will lead Mercedes-Benz Canada’s 1,200 employees across 14 locations and a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships. Psillakis’ proven leadership acumen and strong track record for success in several key international markets will serve to bolster Mercedes-Benz Canada’s position amidst a period of great change in the industry.Psillakis joined Daimler AG in 1992 as a management trainee with Mercedes-Benz Hellas (MBH) and rose through the ranks of the Greek subsidiary over a number of years, culminating in his promotion to general manager of passenger cars in 2001. In 2009, Psillakis moved to Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda to serve as managing director for passenger cars in South America and Vans Sales Brazil. In the following six years, his team managed to triple the sales volume and reach the #1 spot in Brazil. In 2015, Psillakis joined Mercedes-Benz Korea as President and CEO. Under his leadership, the South Korean market became the 5th largest in the world for Mercedes-Benz Cars while achieving top-ratings in customer satisfaction.Psillakis is a native of Greece and holds degrees from the University of Kent at Canterbury and The Imperial College Business School at the University of London, UK.About Mercedes-Benz CanadaMercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 46,090 vehicles in 2019. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the sixth consecutive year.For more information, please contact:Zakary Paget (647) 267-5932 zakary.paget@mercedes-benz.ca Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca .A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48effe17-cc55-4293-b6a2-8a053fcb250a



