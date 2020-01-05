Mercedes Recalling 750,000 Vehicles

CBJ — German automaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling about 750,000 vehicles because of the possibility that the sunroof could detach and fly off, which could cause serious road hazards.

The models affected are the C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011. Each model came with an optional sunroof. It appears the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate, resulting in the sunroof detaching from the car, according to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Owners of these automobiles will be contacted by Mercedes beginning in the middle of February for inspection. If it’s determined a replacement is necessary, it will be done so free of charge to the consumer.

@CanBizJournal