Mercer International Inc. Announces European Union Investigation Into European Wood Pulp Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) announces that the European Union has opened a cartel investigation into the wood pulp sector and conducted inspections of major European pulp producers including the Company’s German operations. The Company is cooperating with the investigation.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com .

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “designed”, “will”, “believes”, “estimates”, “may”, “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

Jimmy S.H. Lee

Executive Chairman

(604) 684-1099

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 684-1099



CBJ Newsmakers