Merck Animal Health Sponsors IMLocum Initiative

CBJ – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Merck Animal Health has decided to sponsor an initiative with IMLocum to give access to their services free of charge to clinics across Canada until June 30.

The current pandemic has had a significant impact on veterinary clinics. One of the unfortunate consequences for some is staffing.

“During the initial slowdown, some clinics were forced to lay workers off. On the other hand, clinics like emergency and specialty centers, have experienced a surge in demand, and have had to work understaffed,” said founder and CEO of IMLocum, Ivana Novosel. “Rural practices serving farmers and food producers are still expected to work full capacity as they enter their busiest season, even with a significant number of professionals having to isolate themselves. It is obvious that the current situation is calling for more flexible staffing solutions to help deal with these complexities.”

Clinics are encouraged to take advantage of this offer if they are experiencing staff shortage or anticipating a need for temporary help by using “Here2Help2020″ code when subscribing to a monthly subscription of choice. There is no long-term commitment and clinics can unsubscribe at any time.

While helping clinics find the staff they need on-demand, IMLocum is also hoping to help the veterinary professionals. Many professionals have been laid-off or are currently working reduced hours and are looking for opportunities to help supplement their income. IMLocum provides an easy and efficient way to match those veterinary institutions looking for skilled workers with the professionals looking for work – at no cost to veterinary professionals.

IMLocum is matching veterinary clinics looking for qualified and veterinary staff (DVMs, RVTs, Support Staff and students), with veterinary professionals looking for job opportunities and ways to grow their careers. The service has already assured hundreds of jobs across Canada being filled with dedicated professionals.

Merck Animal Health is a research-driven company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of veterinary medicines and services. They offer one of the industry’s most innovative portfolios, spanning products for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major farm and companion animal species.

