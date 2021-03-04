Metafold is a new Canadian startup specializing in 3D printing of complex geometries

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MESH Consultants, a Toronto-based mathematical consultancy, is announcing the launch of their spin-off company, Metafold, focused on the 3D printing of highly complex geometries. This new startup uses advanced mathematics to offer novel 3D printing technologies, with the groundbreaking ability to print challenging geometries that other 3D printing systems cannot handle.

The advent of 3D printing opened doors to producing new types of geometries that were previously unimaginable using traditional manufacturing methods. Metafold has gone further – still using standard 3D printing media (such as polymers, ceramics, and metals), but now with the ability to access new material spaces through tight control of the geometry of printed objects, specifically lattices.Lattice geometries are defined by a single geometric motif that is repeated in a pattern to fill space. Mathematically engineered materials like lattices, known as metamaterials, have a huge range of industrial applications. Metal lattices used in the aerospace industry are ultra-light yet unyielding. Footwear and protective equipment benefit from the compressive properties of lattices. Filtration systems that employ lattice geometries have dramatically increased surface areas. To date, the challenges of digitally representing such complex lattice geometries, along with the task of preparing these representations for input to 3D printers, have created a computational bottleneck and hampered the exploration and application of metamaterials at scale. “Metafold’s 3D printing technology takes a fundamentally different approach to geometric complexity,” states Metafold CTO Daniel Hambleton, “which unlocks surprising detail in unprecedented print volumes and high resolution. This creates an accelerated and accessible development process for metamaterials.” Metafold CEO Dr. Elissa Ross explains: “As mathematicians working in the design and manufacturing industries, we have seen first-hand how time-consuming and challenging it is to design, print, and test when working with lattice geometry and metamaterials. We believe our new approach to this problem will facilitate printing at the frontiers of scientific discovery and industrial advancements.” Metafold’s mission is to realize the innovative future promised by additive manufacturing, featuring sustainable, materially efficient, and smart production.About MESH Consultants and Metafold

MESH Consultants is a geometric consulting firm offering support to the architecture, engineering, construction, and design industries since 2012. Metafold is a spin-off focused on 3D printing challenging geometry, such as high-surface-area lattices, in larger build volumes than other 3D printers. For more information about Metafold’s 3D printing technologies and MESH Consultants, visit www.metafold3d.com and www.meshconsultants.ca.Press kit available at https://www.metafold3d.com/press-kitA photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eddf12c-3969-429b-b530-4f605a277904For more information:

Dr. Elissa Ross, CEO Metafold, Partner MESH Consultants

elissa@metafold3d.com

647-546-9597





