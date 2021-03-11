Metallica Metals Forms Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE: MM) (OTC: MTALF) (FWB: SY7P) (the “Company” or “Metallica Metals”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kelly Malcolm and Aaron Stone as Technical Advisors to advise the Company on its exploration and development plans for its Thunder Bay Mining District mineral projects.

Kelly Malcolm is a Professional Geologist (Ontario) with extensive experience focused on precious metals exploration. Mr. Malcolm is currently Vice President – Exploration at Amex Exploration Inc., which has made several gold discoveries on the Perron Project in Quebec. Mr. Malcolm was involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high grade 58N gold deposit, and acts as director, officer, or advisor for several public and private mineral exploration companies. Mr. Malcolm holds a B.Sc. in Geology and a BA in Economics from Laurentian University in Ontario.Aaron Stone is an Australian geologist and currently acts as Vice President – Exploration at QcX Gold Corp. and Generic Gold Corp. Since relocating to Montréal, Mr. Stone’s Canadian experience has been focused on gold, having worked at Newmont’s Éléonore mine, Bonterra Resources’ Bachelor mine and Amex Exploration’s Perron project. Prior to this, the bulk of Mr. Stone’s mining experience was in the Australian iron ore industry with BHP in the mineral-rich Pilbara region. Having managed large drilling programs in the past, Mr. Stone brings a solid set of geological and 3D modelling skills in addition to his pragmatic approach to mineral exploration. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology) from Curtin University in Perth, Australia.Paul Ténière, CEO and Director of Metallica Metals, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Kelly and Aaron to the Metallica Metals team as Technical Advisors. Their extensive experience in precious metals exploration in Quebec and Ontario including exploration planning, geophysics, and drill program management will be invaluable as we advance our PGM and gold-silver projects in the Thunder Bay Mining District.”Kelly Malcolm commented, “Metallica Metals has assembled a highly prospective property portfolio in the Thunder Bay region with proximity to very advanced exploration projects including Clean Air Metals’ Thunder Bay North, Generation Mining’s Marathon, and Wesdome’s (soon to be acquired by Goldshore Resources) Moss Lake projects. On the Starr project, a number of historical drillholes have intercepted high grade gold +/- silver mineralization which have not been sufficiently followed up on. Metallica Metals’ upcoming portfolio-wide airborne EM survey should also generate some high priority targets and I look forward to being a part of the upcoming exploration program.”On behalf of the Board of DirectorsMETALLICA METALS CORP.

