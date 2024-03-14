Metasphere Labs to Host Seminar on Pioneering DeFi Opportunities on Bitcoin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metasphere Labs Inc. (formerly Looking Glass Labs Ltd., “Metasphere” or the “Company“) (Cboe Canada: LABZ) (OTC: LABZF) (FRA: H1N), a leading innovator in blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, is thrilled to announce an upcoming online seminar focused on the latest DeFi opportunities available on the Bitcoin network. Since the third quarter of 2023, the introduction of advanced technologies such as Ordinals, Runes, RGB, Taproot, and BitVM has revolutionized Bitcoin’s capabilities, enabling functionalities that were once exclusive to Ethereum like blockchains, including smart contracts and DeFi applications.

“Bitcoin’s evolution to support smart contracts and DeFi is a game-changer, potentially surpassing even the impact of ETFs on the sector’s growth,” said Natasha Ingram, CEO of Metasphere. “With the unparalleled security and the immense value locked in Bitcoin, these advancements open up a new frontier for decentralized finance, making it possible to implement NFTs, decentralized exchanges, lending protocols, DAOs, and Open Metaverse applications directly on the world’s premier blockchain network.”

Metasphere is excited to offer an online seminar designed to educate participants on navigating the burgeoning world of DeFi on Bitcoin. The seminar will cover essential topics, including the major wallets and protocols on the network, how to access them, and insights into emerging technologies worth watching. This initiative underscores Metasphere’s commitment to fostering a deeper understanding and adoption of DeFi across the broader financial landscape.

The seminar is scheduled for two sessions, the first on April 11th and the second on April 18th, 2024. Due to anticipated high demand and the desire to ensure a quality learning experience, registration will be limited to the first 200 participants for each session. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their spot by signing up at https://metasphere.earth/bitcoin-defi-seminar.

“This seminar represents a unique opportunity for investors, developers, and enthusiasts to fully grasp the capabilities of Bitcoin’s DeFi landscape,” Ingram added. “At Metasphere, we believe in the transformative power of these technologies to redefine finance, and we’re excited to guide others through this journey.”

Do not miss this chance to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution on Bitcoin. Secure your registration today and join Metasphere in exploring the future of decentralized finance.

ABOUT METASPHERE LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Metasphere develops metaverse environments, DAO solutions, gamification, and Web3 / blockchain monetisation strategies aiming to solve social coordination problems for acting on climate change and making a positive impact on the planet.

