Methanex Corporation Provides Update on Egypt Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its 1.26 million tonne Egypt methanol production facility (Methanex 50% equity interest of 0.63 million tonnes per annum) was impacted by an unplanned outage in mid-October caused by a mechanical failure in the synthesis gas compressor. The unit has since been removed from service and is currently being repaired on an expedited schedule at the manufacturer overseas. The Company currently estimates that production will resume towards the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com .

