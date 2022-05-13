MÉTIS NATIONAL COUNCIL WELCOMES VATICAN ANNOUNCEMENT OF POPE FRANCIS’ TRAVEL TO CANADA

Ottawa, ON, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the Vatican’s announcement this morning, the Métis National Council welcomes Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Canada, while reiterating the need for an apology to happen in Canada for the Church’s role in the Residential School system as well as commitment to action in the areas of truth, reconciliation, justice and healing.

President Caron shared that “I can only believe that the powerful words of Métis, Inuit and First Nation Survivors during our visit to the Vatican were taken to heart by Pope Francis and further compelled him to visit our homelands. The significance of a papal apology on the very soil that residential school atrocities occurred cannot be stressed enough.”

The Vatican’s choices of Edmonton, Iqaluit, and Quebec City, while expected, were solely the decisions of the Vatican.

“Our priority remains ensuring that Survivors receive whatever is needed most to keep moving forward in their healing journeys, including a formal apology directly from the pope. While we wish to reiterate that we were not formally consulted in the selection of these three locations, we hope that the Vatican will work closely with us in the spirit of reconciliation to ensure that there is adequate resourcing for any and all Survivors who wish to attend,” stated President Caron.

As the Métis Nation is one nation of many stories, we look forward to working closely with our Governing

Members to ensure that the voices and stories of Métis Survivors, families, and communities are heard.

As more information becomes available, it will be shared through the Métis National Council’s website

and social media channels.

-30-

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members—the democratically elected Métis Governments of Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia—to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members. Cassidy Caron is the President of the Métis National Council.



CBJ Newsmakers