Metro Supply Chain donates $75,000 to help Kids Help Phone provide vital mental health services to young people across Canada

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metro Supply Chain, a strategic supply chain solutions partner to many global organizations in the consumer goods, retail and industrial sectors, has donated $75,000 to Kids Help Phone, a longtime provider of free, confidential 24/7 e-mental health services to young people across Canada.

“Supporting communities is a strong part of Metro Supply Chain’s culture, so we are proud to help Kids Help Phone provide vital mental health services to young people across Canada when it is needed most,” said Chris Fenton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Supply Chain.

When it launched in 1989, Kids Help Phone was the first Canadian phone counselling service for youth. Since then, it has grown into an e-mental health service that connects youth in need from across Canada to professional counsellors and volunteer crisis responders via phone, text or live chat. Since January 2020, Kids Help Phone has had more than 15.5 million interactions with young people, and this number grows every day. On average, 76% of the kids and youth who have used the service say they have shared something with Kids Help Phone that they have never shared before.

“Young people across this country are struggling – our frontline hears from them every single day. Young people speak about anxiety, depression, relationships, isolation and suicide. The silver-lining? Courageous young people are reaching out for support, and our frontline is here for whatever they want to discuss, 24/7,” said Katherine Hay, President & CEO of Kids Help Phone. “Thank you, Metro Supply Chain, for this generous gift and supporting the work we do at Kids Help Phone.”

For almost 50 years, Metro Supply Chain has been helping some of the world’s fastest-growing and global brands drive impactful and sustainable business outcomes through innovative, end-to-end supply chain solutions. The largest privately owned provider of integrated supply chain solutions in Canada, it manages almost 100 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000 employees. In 2023, Metro Supply Chain received the prestigious Best Managed Companies award for its strategic expertise, culture of innovation and commitment to its people and local communities.

