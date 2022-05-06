Metro Supply Chain’s highly automated Bolton facility is now full upon signing customer agreements

TORONTO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metro Supply Chain has filled its 285,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution centre in Bolton, Ontario upon completing customer agreements. The fit out of the highly automated facility is on track, with first customer shipments expected in December 2022.

“We’d like to thank our customers for partnering with us at our Bolton facility,” says Martin Graham, Group President of Metro Supply Chain. “As businesses continue to demand innovative supply chain solutions that manage seasonal and unexpected peaks, we are well positioned to support their growth in North America and Europe with future sites that use advanced automation.”

In 2021, Metro Supply Chain announced a $100-plus million automation investment to provide technology-driven solutions and business intelligence to help businesses scale and deliver a fast, reliable and seamless experience for their customers. The Bolton facility will offer multi-channel fulfillment, fueled by AutoStore, and put-to-store processing. Bastian Solutions will integrate the flexible goods-to-person solution with automated conveyors, high-capacity packing stations, and high-density, very narrow aisle racking.

“As a strategic partner to leading organizations around the world, we’re committed to helping businesses achieve a competitive advantage through agile, data-driven supply chain solutions,” explains Chiko Nanji, Group CEO and founder of Metro Supply Chain. “Automation helps optimize operations and provide greater productivity and inventory control, so our team can focus on activities that add even greater value to our customers.”

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner to some of the world’s fastest growing and most recognizable organizations. Managing more than 12 million square feet in over 80 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000, it is the largest privately-owned supply chain solutions company based in Canada. For more than 40 years, Metro Supply Chain’s scale, wide capabilities and entrepreneurial structure has enabled it to meet its customers’ most challenging supply chain needs, including the creation of complex e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery networks.

For more information, contact:

Alison Wood, Head of Marketing and Communications

Metro Supply Chain

[email protected]

Tel: 437 332-436



CBJ Newsmakers