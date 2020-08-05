Michigan Medicine Selects Mach7’s eUnity SMARTviewer to Drive Enterprise Viewing Strategy

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mach7 Technologies, a leading provider of data management and enterprise imaging solutions for healthcare organizations, announced today that Michigan Medicine has selected Mach7’s eUnity SMARTviewer for enterprise viewing.

Michigan Medicine, which includes the University of Michigan Health System, is the wholly owned academic medical center of the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor. Delivering advanced clinical care, path-breaking research on human health and disease, and a broad range of biomedical education, Michigan Medicine has been nationally recognized for strong across-the-board performance for 27 consecutive years. They are ranked among the nation’s Honor Roll hospitals and number one in Michigan.eUnity is a powerful zero-footprint viewing and integration platform. It was selected by Michigan Medicine to support enterprise viewing across University of Michigan Medical Center, as well as all primary care, specialty care and affiliate centers. Clinicians will launch eUnity through the Epic patient portal to view up to 1 million studies annually.Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7 Technologies said, “Michigan Medicine is one of the foremost health systems in America and we are honored to be given their trust as an imaging partner at the enterprise level. We look forward to growing with them as they expand to support patients and communities across the state.”About Mach7 TechnologiesMach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) develops innovative data management solutions that create a clear and complete view of the patient to inform diagnosis, reduce care delivery delays and costs, and improve patient outcomes. Mach7’s award-winning enterprise imaging platform provides a vendor neutral foundation for unstructured data consolidation and communication to power interoperability and enables healthcare enterprises to build their best-of-breed clinical ecosystems. Mach7’s sophisticated workflow tools, advanced clinical viewing and optimized vendor neutral archiving solutions unlock silos of legacy systems empowering healthcare providers to own, access and share patient data without boundaries. Visit Mach7t.com .*Client Outlook is a subsidiary of Mach7About Michigan Medicine: At Michigan Medicine, we advance health to serve Michigan and the world. We pursue excellence every day in our three hospitals, 125 clinics and home care operations that handle more than 2.3 million outpatient visits a year, as well as educate the next generation of physicians, health professionals and scientists in our U-M Medical School.Michigan Medicine includes the top ranked U-M Medical School and the University of Michigan Health System, which includes the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, University Hospital, the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and the Rogel Cancer Center. Michigan Medicine’s adult hospitals were ranked no. 11 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report in 2019-20 and C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital was the only children’s hospital in Michigan nationally ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties analyzed by U.S. News and World Report for 2020-21. The U-M Medical School is one of the nation’s biomedical research powerhouses, with total research funding of more than $500 million.

