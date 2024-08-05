Microbix Hosts Ontario Minister Stephen Crawford

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces its hosting of the Honourable Stephen Crawford, Ontario’s Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, for a site visit to tour the company’s advanced biotechnology development and manufacturing facilities and discuss how next generation diagnostics can improve health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs for Ontarians. The Province of Ontario has been a strong supporter of Microbix in recent years, with over C$ 2.0 million of grant funding from its Ontario Together Funds (OTF & OTF2). Those successful initiatives have helped build state-of-the-art manufacturing capacity and the development of many world-leading healthcare products, all while ensuring that Microbix’s operations remain firmly rooted here in Ontario. During the pandemic years of 2021 and 2022, Microbix supplied over 2 million units of VTM to Ontario, including 1.2 million units that were ordered on an emergency basis in December 2021, of which 450,000 were delivered on Christmas Eve.

Minister Crawford commented, “Microbix is a great example of the kind of Ontario-made innovation that keeps our province strong. With its skilled workforce and cutting-edge biotech operations right here in Mississauga, Microbix is helping protect the health of Ontarians and driving economic growth. Under Premier Ford’s leadership, our government is proud to support Ontario businesses that create good-paying jobs, develop world-class products, and strengthen our province’s position as a global leader in life sciences.”

Microbix’s CEO, Cameron Groome, also commented “We are very pleased to host Minister Crawford and showcase our facilities and capabilities that provide skilled full-time careers to over 120 Ontarians. We are a leading life sciences employer, with our innovative and Ontario Made products being used worldwide to support error-free and cost-effective diagnosis of diseases. Microbix counts many world-leading makers of diagnostic tests, clinical testing laboratories, and lab accreditation agencies as clients. It is a privilege to share our insights as to how supporting innovation benefits Ontarians as both patients and taxpayers.”

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix is proudly Ontario-based, producing innovative Ontario-made products with deep provincial roots. From the ground up, the company’s three adjacent facilities were designed by Ontario engineers, their workflows optimized by Ontario consultants and its modular walls and air-handling systems created and installed by an Ontario firms. Microbix creates proprietary biological products for human health and has over 120 skilled employees. It makes and exports a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) and reference materials (QUANTDx™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs and QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix products are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection and stabilization). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

