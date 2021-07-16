Microsoft Canada Recognizes Zafin as Winner of the 2021 Application Modernization Impact Award

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zafin is proud to announce it has won the 2021 Microsoft Canada Application Modernization Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, skilling, innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Microsoft Canada jury as the winner of the Microsoft Canada Application Modernization Impact Award,” said Al Karim Somji, co-founder and CEO of Zafin. “This prestigious award is a testament to the hard work of Zafin’s dedicated team members and the Microsoft team members we work closely with, and further validates the importance of our SaaS product and pricing platform in accelerating core modernization and digital transformation within financial services. Empowering financial institutions to meet the needs and expectations of today’s customers is what motivates us to keep working hard to deliver a platform that enables cutting edge modernization. My congratulations to all the winners and finalists for this year’s Microsoft Canada Impact Awards.”

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 27 categories on July 15, 2021 as part of Microsoft’s second virtual Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

“We are pleased to recognize Zafin as this year’s recipient of the Application Modernization Impact Award,” said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. “Amid a challenging year, our partners have demonstrated dedication to innovation and customer excellence by leveraging cutting-edge solutions to solve complex business challenges and overcome disruption.”

About Zafin

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less. To learn more, please visit: www.zafin.com

