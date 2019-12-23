Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund Announces Initial Investment in Blackstone’s Core+ Real Estate Investment LP

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlefield Group is pleased to announce that the Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund (“the Fund”) (TSX: RA.UN) has completed its initial investment in Blackstone’s Core+ Real Estate Investment Limited Partnership.

The Fund provides investors with exposure to attractive global real estate and infrastructure assets across both public and private markets. The initial allocation of approximately $10,000,000 to Blackstone Core+ provides direct access to an exclusive portfolio of private North American real estate assets. Access to Blackstone Core+ has traditionally been available to only large and sophisticated institutional investors.The partnership with Blackstone Group, one of the world’s largest alternative asset investment managers, builds upon Middlefield’s 40 year history of real estate investing. Since its founding, Middlefield has been involved in all aspects of the real estate industry including land acquisition, project design, construction, financing and property management. In addition, Middlefield manages several dedicated funds on behalf of individual and institutional investors focused on REITs and real estate companies in North America and globally.Middlefield GroupFormed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.All information in this press release has been prepared by Middlefield Group. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “Exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units or shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.Certain statements in this press release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends” (or negative or grammatical variations thereof), or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including as a result of changes in the general economic and political environment, changes in applicable legislation and the performance of each fund. There are no assurances the funds can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the funds do not undertake any obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing one or more of the funds, some of which are beyond the control of the funds.

