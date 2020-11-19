Middlefield Receives Highly-Respected Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Winner Canada

Middlefield Global Real Estate Class, Best Fund Over Past 3 Years, Real Estate EquityCALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Middlefield has been recognized for industry-leading fund performance at the prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for the performance of the Middlefield Global Real Estate Class mutual fund. The Middlefield Global Real Estate Class (Series A) was the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Winner (Canada) for best three-year performance in the Real Estate Equity category.“Middlefield is very pleased to be recognized for its performance, especially given the unique challenges faced by the real estate sector in 2020,” said Dean Orrico, President and Chief Investment Officer of Middlefield Capital Corporation. “We are focused on selecting the highest quality companies who are best positioned to benefit from long term, durable trends in the real estate industry.”“The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards celebrate exceptional investment management. In a year of dramatic change across the global economy, climate, the environment and political cultures, it has never been more important to have your investments entrusted with talented and experienced professionals. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize those exceptional managers and fund management groups who navigate these changes and steer your savings into outperforming returns,” said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv. “We at Refinitiv congratulate the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outstanding performance to their investors and wish Middlefield continued success.”About Middlefield Group

Middlefield was established in 1979 and has approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Middlefield is a Specialty Investment Manager which creates investment products designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include Mutual Funds, ETFs, Private and Public Resource Funds, Venture Capital Assets, TSX Publicly Traded Funds and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.



