Friday, September 20, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Issuance of $100 Million in Subordinated Notes

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Issuance of $100 Million in Subordinated Notes

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) (the “Company” or “Midland”) announced today the issuance of $100 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes (the “Notes”), consisting of $72.75 million of 10-year notes (the “10-Year Notes”) and $27.25 million of 15-year notes (the “15-Year Notes”) in a private placement transaction.  The proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay a $30.0 million term loan, redeem $40.3 million of subordinated debt on or after the date that debt first becomes callable on June 18, 2020, and for general corporate purposes.

Recommended
Olivut Resources Ltd. Exploration Update
Child Search Alert