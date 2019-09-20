Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Issuance of $100 Million in Subordinated Notes

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) (the “Company” or “Midland”) announced today the issuance of $100 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes (the “Notes”), consisting of $72.75 million of 10-year notes (the “10-Year Notes”) and $27.25 million of 15-year notes (the “15-Year Notes”) in a private placement transaction. The proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay a $30.0 million term loan, redeem $40.3 million of subordinated debt on or after the date that debt first becomes callable on June 18, 2020, and for general corporate purposes.