Midpoint Launches Malaysian Ringgit and Promotes Hertz Zhang to Operations Director

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midpoint Holdings Limited (TSXV: MPT) (“Midpoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched Malaysian ringgit (MYR) local payments. Further, the Company provides a progress update, including achieving key milestones in operations turnover, progression in technological development in preparation of offering virtual bank accounts, and appointing an operations Director to the operating company.

Midpoint launches Malaysian ringgit

CBJ Newsmakers