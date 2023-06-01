Milan Zivkovic joins Westland Insurance as Chief Information Officer

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group, Canada’s largest independently owned brokerage, has named Milan Zivkovic as the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role Milan leads the Information Technology team and oversees all digital transformation projects at the brokerage.

A strong career history for Milan

Milan is a very experienced Chief Information Officer. Prior to joining Westland, he was the Chief Information Officer at Impark, one of the largest parking management companies in North America. There, he led a 90-person team consisting of IT, privacy, innovation, transformation, and business development, and co-led the development and execution of the enterprise growth strategy.

As the Chief Technology Officer/Director, Information Technology at the Vancouver Airport Authority, Milan’s team was responsible for using technology to support a world-class user experience for travelers, tenants, and employees. In his time there, he led the creation and initial execution of a strategic technology plan that contributed to YVR Airport being named the Best Airport in North America by SKYTRAX Air Travel Guide several times.

His most recent role prior to joining Westland was as a strategy advisor and technology consultant, where he collaborated with private and public sector clients to transform operations and performance via technology.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Westland. The insurance industry is an exciting place to be right now, and Westland is no exception. Leading the technology transformation for the company as it continues to grow across Canada, while keeping exceptional client and employee experiences top of mind, is something I’m very passionate about. I look forward to working with the innovative leadership team and Westland employees as we build the future of the business,” says Milan.

“Finding the right Chief Information Officer was critical for this period of Westland’s growth,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “Milan’s experience leading large teams and as a solutions-oriented senior leader makes him a great fit. He brings insights from other industries and the innovative mindset needed in this quickly evolving technology environment. We’re happy to have a leader of his caliber join the Westland family.”

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.



