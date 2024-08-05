Skip to content
Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced President and CEO, Joe Oliveto, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, to take place September 3 – 5, 2025, in Boston and will provide a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, to take place September 8 – 10, 2025, in New York.

A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on September 9 at 12:00 PM EDT. The webcast will be available to watch live and a replay will be available for approximately 90-days following the presentation on the News & Events section of Milestone’s website www.milestonepharma.com.

If you are interested in meeting with the Milestone team during the conference, please reach out to your Wells Fargo or H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone recently submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for etripamil for treatment of an abnormal heart rhythm, paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia or PSVT.

Contact

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, [email protected]


