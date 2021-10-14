MindBridge boosts leadership team with topmost powerful women in accounting

Ottawa, Canada, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Danielle Supkis Cheek, a 4-time Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Accounting and 7-time 40 Under 40 by CPA Practice Advisor, has today joined the MindBridge team, taking on the role of Vice President for Strategy & Industry Relations. Danielle joins the firm on the heels of the addition of Rachel Kirkham, former Head of Data Analytics Research with the UK National Audit Office. Danielle will be driving the engagement with leading industry bodies to support MindBridge’s mission to create evolutionary offerings for CPAs, Chartered Accountants and CFEs around the world.

Danielle is no stranger to transformational projects within the industry, having served on a number of committees with the AICPA (American Institute of CPAs), IFAC (International Federation of Accountants), and the Texas Society of CPAs, and is also a professor at Rice University. Danielle had the following to say:

“The profession is on the precipice of a significant change not seen since the enactment of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. Transformative technology will be at the core, and I see MindBridge being uniquely positioned as a thought leader, with a proven execution pedigree in AI-powered financial risk discovery for audit and advisory.”

MindBridge’s Chief Executive Officer, Leyton Perris, had the following to say:

“MindBridge has long realized that driving widespread innovation and transformation within the audit and accounting industry requires more than a pure technology play. Rather, it is a complicated marriage of people, process and technology that will drive advancement for professional service (CPA) firms as well as practitioners within internal audit and the office of the CFO. Today’s announcement, coming less than two weeks after our first-of-a-kind for the industry AI algorithm validation, further underpins our unwavering commitment to aligning human capital competence with technology leadership. Our recent, staggering growth and cross industry adoption continues to validate and prove that change is upon us.”

For auditors and advisors, this announcement will further strengthen engagement with industry leaders, membership bodies, alliances and networks to drive real-world understanding of how our technology can best be embraced within firms and organizations.

About Mindbridge

MindBridge, provider of the world’s leading financial risk discovery platform, helps auditors, accountants, and financial professionals to become more efficient and profitable. From transactional risk assessment to organizational process improvements, users are provided with the AI-embedded tools, visualized analytics, and in-depth resources they need for stronger analysis, assessments, and advisory services. Artificial intelligence and industry expertise set the MindBridge platform apart to surface errors, intentional or not. The organization has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in 2020, and Forbes Top 50 AI Firms to Watch in 2021, for its contribution to transforming the accounting and financial professions’ ability to analyze data. Founded in 2015 in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge serves customers in the audit and advisory, enterprise, government, and financial institution segments around the world.

