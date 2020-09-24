Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic Integration

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42c4893d-6232-4d13-9d58-b3098cc222bbDENVER, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. ( MYCO.CN ) ( MYCOF ) ( 0NF.F ) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health’s (“Mindleap” ) telehealth platform will be officially available for download from the iOS and Android stores on September 30, 2020.

Mindleap was founded with the goal of enhancing the wellbeing of millions of people that struggle with mental health problems. By combining traditional telemedicine with mood and behavior analytics, the Mindleap platform offers a powerful set of tools for managing mental healthcare.Joshua Bartch, Mydecine Director and CEO commented: “Our team is thoroughly impressed by the user experience and capabilities of Mindleap and we are excited to be able to support such an innovative and mission-driven company. The adoption of telemedicine has significantly increased in 2020 and virtual health-care interactions are on pace to top 1 billion , providing a big opportunity that I’m confident Mindleap can capitalize on.”Platform Overview

Through Mindleap, users can browse vetted and experienced specialists and easily schedule appointments and purchase mental health services. Specialists on Mindleap benefit from the platform’s full freedom to manage their virtual practice on their terms; setting their own prices and choosing the hours they work each week (with no minimums or maximums).Mindleap has established a model that creates value by facilitating exchanges between mental health specialists and people needing mental health services. The company is focused on creating a community with network effects that allows users to interact and transact with specialists in order to improve their mental health. Mindleap is free to use for end users and for specialists who want to build a profile. It is only when an end user purchases services on the platform that Mindleap charges a 9% fee as a percentage of each session.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bb9a452-1cba-4e72-ad78-14a6226dfc30Mindleap Founder and CEO, Nikolai Vassev commented: “The world is seeing a crisis that is having unprecedented effects on the wellbeing of millions of people. Mental health is hands down one of today’s most important problems and our team is thrilled to officially announce the launch of our platform.”Effective Solutions for Psychedelic IntegrationMindleap is the world’s first telemedicine platform uniquely designed to offer psychedelic integration services and currently has over 30 professionals available to offer mental health support to clients. Psychedelics offer a window into the mind, and integration specialists help clients through a systematic process that can turn their psychedelic experience into something practical. This can include helping make sense of unique images or ideas that came to mind during a psychedelic experience, as well as setting new goals, habits and behaviours that can help to improve a person’s life.Over the past decade, a growing body of research published by leading academic institutions such as Imperial College of London, Yale University, and Johns Hopkins University has demonstrated that psychedelic medicines like psilocybin (the active compound found in magic mushrooms), MDMA, and ketamine can be used as effective and safe treatments for a variety of mental health conditions, which often significantly outperform today’s standard pharmacological treatments and therapies.While Mindleap does not encourage people to spend time on their phones while taking psychedelic substances, and does not facilitate psychedelic use via the platform, the company recognizes a deep need for people to connect with trained professionals who can help them discuss and understand their individual psychedelic experiences.Dr. Danielle Wise, Director of Product Development commented: “When designing Mindleap, we focused on combining the real need for integration after a psychedelic experience with modern and innovative technologies that can help improve the overall therapeutic experience along with outcomes. As the decriminalization and legalization movement progresses we aim to be at the forefront in supporting the psychedelic community and people that are searching for real solutions that are effective but also safe and properly informed.”Later this year, Mindleap will be expanding by adding mental health specialists with different aptitudes as well as a digital therapeutics marketplace that will allow users to access comprehensive mental health programs. These additional offerings will focus on various topics such as meditation, addiction, psychedelic integration, drug harm reduction and holistic wellness.Mindleap Puts User Privacy and Security FirstMindleap recognizes the immense responsibility in handling people’s mental health data, and is setting a new standard for both user privacy and data integrity. Foremost, Mindleap will never sell or license user data, including electronic Personal Health Information (ePHI) to anyone. Mindleap also has strict policies around how data is handled and stored; all data is encrypted in-transit and at-rest, and specialists are not permitted to save their clients’ data – they can only view it temporarily while the user chooses to share it during a video call.Mindleap’s software development team has built the platform to meet all HIPAA guidelines by implementing secure electronic access to health data and remains in compliance with privacy regulations and best practices.Mindleap’s Chief Technology Officer Simon Abou-Antoun commented: “Mindleap was designed to improve upon existing software solutions our development team is already working on enhancing our capabilities so Mindleap can capture market share in the fast growing digital health market that is estimated to reach USD 510.4 billion by 2025 .”A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e4a5730-fd8c-43fc-84aa-492111e6061eOfficial Launch Date

Mindleap will be available for iOS and Android on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. Register to be the first to download and get $25 of free credits on Mindleap. About Mindleap Health

Mindleap is a telehealth solution that helps people connect with mental health specialists that can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind. The Mindleap platform brings convenience, improves access to treatments and can lead to more personal breakthroughs. Mindleap’s proprietary platform is designed by clinical psychologists and neuroscientists to provide professional support and personalized treatment for every user. Our vision is for a world where people can make lasting life changes by having advanced tools and access to expert mental health professionals right from the palm of their hand. Learn about Mindleap Health Learn about The Past and Future of Psychedelics as a Medicine Apply to become a Specialist on Mindleap Watch the Mindleap Platform Overview Video About Mydecine Innovations GroupMydecine Innovations Group™ is a publicly traded life sciences parent company dedicated to the development and production of adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health solutions stemming from fungi. Mydecine’s experienced cross functional teams have the dynamic capabilities to oversee all areas of medicine development including synthesis, genetic research, import/export, delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and distribution. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations, Mydecine is positioned at the forefront of psychedelic medicine naturally derived from fungi, therapeutic solutions, and fungtional™ mushroom vitality products. Our portfolio of unified companies, including Mydecine Health Sciences™, Mindleap Health™, and NeuroPharm™ focus on providing innovative and effective options that can provide millions of people with a healthier quality of life.For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group Inc., please visit the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.mydecine.com .On behalf of the Board of Directors:

