MindManager 2020 Connects People, Data, and Platforms

OTTAWA, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corel today introduces MindManager® 2020 for Windows, providing individuals and teams a powerful way to visualize and take control of their projects, tasks, and data. Integrating directly with the applications and platforms businesses rely on, MindManager 2020 offers a new real-time collaboration add-on, improved resource management tools for simplified project planning, enhanced mapping and visualization tools, and new Excel integrations. MindManager helps organizations centralize their data to streamline processes and workflows.

“Scattered data, disparate teams, and the use of multiple platforms are an unavoidable reality for today’s knowledge workers,” says Blair Young, Senior Director of Product, MindManager. “But the complexity they create impedes productivity. We’re excited to offer tools in MindManager 2020 that accelerate business progress by fostering collaboration and dissolving the barriers between people and their information.”People and platforms are better connected for a more seamless user experienceNew Co-Editing brings individuals together across teams, offices, and time zones to work collectively in a flexible virtual environment. Available as a separate add-on for purchase, Co-Editing enables users to initiate real-time collaboration meetings in secure cloud-based sessions. Attendees do not need a MindManager license to join a user’s Co-Editing session.New MindManager Go for iOS and Android allows users to view, navigate, and filter maps based on tags, icons, and more.The new MindManager Snap capture tool makes it easy to capture images, links, and text notes directly from a user’s desktop, Chrome browser, or mobile device. Content is stored securely in a cloud-based queue and can be added to maps via drag-and-drop in the desktop application. Improved visualization tools and new integrations offer complete command of dataGathering data and building maps and diagrams is now easier and more intuitive with a host of efficiency enhancements to core mapping and visualization tools. Flowcharting improvements make it simpler to create well-defined processes that lead to smooth workflows.With the new Excel Data Mapper, users can quickly categorize and analyze Excel data imported into MindManager maps. Spreadsheet structure, organization, and style can be customized when exporting MindManager map content to Excel.Enhanced resource management capabilities facilitate better project planningMindManager 2020 introduces Project Cost Tracking, enabling single users to define and view general costs within project maps. SmartRules™ can be used to ensure budget adherence by automating alerts when costs exceed set amounts.Gantt Pro functionality has been extended into MindManager’s standard Gantt chart tool, making it more flexible and powerful for single license users. MindManager Enterprise users can now view and track resource costs, in addition to general costs.Availability

MindManager 2020 for Windows is available now in English, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish. Co-Editing is available as an add-on purchase for individual license and Enterprise customers with Upgrade Protection Plan or Mindjet Software Assurance and Support (MSA). Users are invited to download a free, 30-day trial of MindManager 2020 for Windows here: www.mindmanager.com/MyFreeTrial . Additional product information and regional pricing details for individual licenses can be found at www.mindmanager.com .MindManager Enterprise includes MindManager 2020 for Windows , MindManager 12 for Mac , MindManager Reader (Windows & Mac) & MindManager Server App for SharePoint. Available to teams of five or more, MindManager Enterprise offers simplified admin setup and deep integration with Microsoft Office, Project, and SharePoint. Plus, new Content Control enables Enterprise users to control editing rights and keep sensitive map content protected.Businesses choosing MindManager 2020 Enterprise can take advantage of volume licensing, tier-based pricing, upgrade protection, dedicated technical support, and more with MSA. For additional information about MindManager Enterprise, please visit www.mindmanager.com/enterprise .MindManager Go is designed for iOS and Android devices. MindManager Snap for Chrome browsers is available from the Chrome Web Store.Join Us at the MindManager #WorkConnected Virtual Event

On Thursday, September 26, MindManager is hosting a half-day virtual event featuring a keynote address from Jean David, pioneer and builder of the Cirque du Soleil. The event will also feature breakout sessions, a demonstration of MindManager 2020 for Windows, and opportunities to chat in real-time with product experts in English, French, and German.Learn more and register for the event at https://vevents.virtualtradeshowhosting.com/event/mindmanager2020 .About MindManager

MindManager helps individuals, teams, and enterprises do great work faster by simplifying the way they capture, organize, and share information. Transforming scattered ideas and unstructured data into dynamic visual maps, MindManager gives people a clearer understanding and greater control over their time, work, and world. Millions of global users choose MindManager to brainstorm ideas, plan and execute projects, and communicate knowledge. MindManager is part of the Corel portfolio of applications. For more information, please visit www.mindmanager.com .Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, MindManager, the MindManager logo, Mindjet, SmartRules, CorelDRAW, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .Lucy Screnci

