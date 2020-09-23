MindManager Expands Product Suite: New Microsoft Teams App Supports Business Collaboration and Work Visualization

OTTAWA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The MindMa n ager ® team expands its suite of visualization tools, allowing users to take plans, projects, and processes from concept to completion. New MindManager® for Microsoft Teams and MindManager® Windows 21 drive team productivity, foster collaboration, and keep activities aligned for better-informed decision making and overall success.

“Often, teams are encumbered by disparate information and limited insight into their peers’ activities. This lack of cohesion can contribute to stalled projects, poor communication, and derail strategies and plans,” says Blair Young, Senior Director of Product, MindManager. “Delivering tools to organize data, track projects, and present information, the MindManager suite ensures smooth collaboration and communication flow, so no one misses a beat.”Enterprise subscription customers get the full MindManager product suite, including intuitive visualization tools that drive productivity and collaboration:NEW MindManager®Windows 21: Transform information into impactful and actionable diagrams with enhanced visualization capabilities.MindManager®for Mac 13: Organize data and information and take advantage of macOS-specific capabilities.NEW MindManager®for Microsoft Teams: Collectively edit maps, manage team dashboards, and keep tasks and projects on track within Microsoft Teams.ENHANCED MindManager®Snap™: Capture links, images, and more anytime, anywhere. Boost team collaboration with the new capability to receive and share captured content among groups of users through the desktop app, Chrome browser, or mobile device.ENHANCED MindManager®Go Mobile Viewer App: Narrow in on key topics with powerful filter and search capabilities, now with multi-user MindManager Snap support. Available for iOS and Android.Co-Editing (Available exclusively on Windows): Host real-time, collaborative meetings in secure cloud-based sessions. Guests can attend from a Windows or Mac system and do not need a MindManager license to join the initiating user’s Co-Editing session.New MindManager Windows 21 integrates with the software and platforms businesses rely on. Updates make it easy to centralize data and gather collective team knowledge:NEW Places Import & Export: Import and export any supported file type, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and Project files to and from OneDrive, Google Drive, SharePoint, Box, and Dropbox.REDESIGNED Microsoft Word Export: Employ greater customization and flexibility over your Word exports without the dependence on a native Word installationENHANCED Slides & Presentations: Use diagramming capabilities on individual slides; add information from multiple maps, whether stored locally or in the cloud.NEW Text Accelerators: Add resources and tags to topics by typing ‘@’ or ‘#’ followed by the resource or tag name.NEW Topic Info Style: Gain greater control over the display of your information in MindManager Windows and MindManager for Microsoft Teams. With a fresh new design, the new topic info style is more clear, concise, and customizable.NEW Topic Info Cards: Hide supplemental information to keep your map free of clutter, while retaining quick access to everything. Drag and drop info from cards to topics and vice versa.NEW Object Shapes: Maximize the impact of your diagrams with industry-standard shapes including block arrows, chevrons, parallelograms, and trapezoids.NEW Powerful Flowchart Extensions: Add impact with improved relationship capabilities and simplify complex flowcharts with line jumps, including arc, bridge, and gap jumps.ENHANCED Usability and Productivity: Discover over 30 enhancements such as resource color coding, simplified horizontal scrolling, customizable snap-to-grid, and much more.ENHANCED Map Roll Ups: Aggregate data from multiple sources; map roll ups allow users to add single topics and complete topic structures from multiple maps, regardless of file location, into one master diagram.

MindManager Product Suite AvailabilityNew to the MindManager suite, MindManager Windows 21 is available now in English, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish as both a perpetual and subscription license. Subscription offer includes access to the full MindManager suite product lineup for Windows.MindManager for Microsoft Teams is available now as a direct download to Enterprise customers.Co-Editing is available exclusively to MindManager Windows customers as part of the subscription offering; as an add-on purchase for Enterprise customers with MindManager Software Assurance and Support (MSA); or for individual MindManager Windows license holders with Upgrade Protection Plan.The MindManager Enterprise offering also includes MindManager Windows 21, MindManager for Mac 13, MindManager Reader (Windows & Mac) & MindManager Server App for SharePoint. Available to teams of five or more, MindManager Enterprise offers simplified admin setup and deep integration with Microsoft Office, Project, and SharePoint. Content Control capabilities ensure sensitive map content is protected.To learn more about MindManager and to start a free fully-featured trial of MindManager, visit www.mindmanager.com/MyFreeTrial .About MindManager

MindManager helps individuals, teams, and enterprises do great work faster by simplifying the way they capture, organize, and share information. Transforming scattered ideas and unstructured data into dynamic visual maps, MindManager gives people a clearer understanding and greater control over their time, work, and world. Millions of global users choose MindManager to brainstorm ideas, plan and execute projects, and communicate knowledge. MindManager is part of the Corel portfolio of applications. For more information, please visit www.mindmanager.com. Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.© 2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, MindManager, the MindManager logo, CorelDRAW, Snap, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. Patents: www.corel.com/patent.Media Contact

Saeed Ismail Saeed

Corel PR

saeed.saeed@corel.com

www.MindManager.comPhotos accompanying this announcement are available at

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f1ed302-4164-49df-8a10-6f40ebf157fehttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82dd45b6-20f5-43f8-9d62-83cf0f46e339https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52ae8072-b152-419b-af28-7100e04d60edhttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4beef325-c6a2-4838-af04-955837c83bd8A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3786fd2e-c1fa-4c26-8101-49f41e97538e



