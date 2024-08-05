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MINILUXE ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF US$3.5 TO US$5 M (CAD $4.8M to CAD $6.0M)

MINILUXE ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF US$3.5 TO US$5 M (CAD $4.8M to CAD $6.0M)

CBJ Newsmakers

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