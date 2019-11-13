Minuteman Senior Services Partners with Mavencare for Technology-Enabled Home Care Solution

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavencare , an advanced home care technology company, today announces its partnership with Minuteman Senior Services (Minuteman), a non-profit organization based in Bedford, Massachusetts that provides programs for seniors, disabled adults and caregivers. Residents in Minuteman’s service area will now have access to Mavencare’s technology-enhanced care platform that offers higher customer satisfaction, lower health care costs, and, ultimately, better health outcomes.

“Our mission has always been to help the people in our community face the challenges of aging and caregiving by allowing them to live in the setting of their choice,” said Kelly Magee Wright, executive director of Minuteman Senior Services. “Mavencare’s approach helps us provide our consumers with a solution that pairs advanced technology with high-quality care to promote better health outcomes.”Mavencare’s proprietary technology collects real-time, in-home data and uses predictive analytics to identify potential client risk and reduce hospitalizations. It also heavily vets all caregiver applicants, matches patients with the best caregiver for their needs, utilizes an intelligent notification system and houses all communication between caregivers, clients, healthcare partners and the Mavencare team. Through this collaboration, Minuteman’s consumers can take advantage of Mavencare’s personalized home care services.“This partnership gives us the opportunity to expand our service area and work with a progressive organization that is passionate about providing high-quality care to older and disabled adults who wish to remain in their homes,” said Dr. Adam Blackman, CEO and co-founder of Mavencare. “Minuteman offers its clients the ability to age with independence and dignity, and this is exactly the goal our innovative care model is achieving. Partnerships like this are the cornerstone for delivering effective care as we continue to collaborate with ASAP networks throughout Massachusetts.”Minuteman Senior Services has supported older and disabled adults in the Greater Boston area for 45 years. The multi-service agency offers more than 20 programs and services that help people stay independent and provides education and resources to family caregivers. Their mission is achieved with the assistance of more than 100 employees, 900 plus volunteers and 60 subcontracted service providers that make up an extensive vendor network. Please visit www.minutemansenior.org to learn more.Mavencare provides services in Toronto, New York City and the Greater Boston area. For more information or to learn about the benefits of partnering with Mavencare, please visit https://mavencare.com .About Mavencare

Established in January of 2015, Mavencare is the most clinically advanced home care company that leverages technology to enable seniors to safely age at home. Mavencare’s vision is to revolutionize home care and create a world where people can live out their lives in the comfort of their own homes.Media Contact:

