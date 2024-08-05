Miovision and HARMAN Collaboration to Drive the Future of Intelligent Mobility

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ITS World Congress — Miovision, a leader in intelligent mobility, and HARMAN, an automotive technology leader and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., have announced a collaboration that will bring predictive traffic light-based insights to connected vehicles, enabling safer driving decisions. By the end of 2025, they expect to be communicating with traffic lights at 100,000 intersections in major cities and economic centers across North America and Europe, with the intention of doubling that number by 2026.

This partnership, announced at ITS World Congress, aims to create safer, more efficient, and sustainable urban environments by combining HARMAN’s Ready Aware, cloud-native, vehicle-to-network (V2N) SaaS solution with Miovision’s AI-powered traffic signal prediction. Ready Aware offers intersection-level situational awareness to drivers for safer and more informed driving decisions on the road. With exclusive access to Miovision’s expansive and growing traffic signal data network, HARMAN will offer one of the industry’s most intelligent vehicle-to-cloud digital alerting systems, ready for deployment in both current and future production vehicles.

“HARMAN Ready Aware offers a unique in-vehicle experience by leveraging insights from surrounding traffic lights to deliver digital alerts that help drivers make more informed decisions and navigate connected corridors and intersections safely,” said Suman Sehra, Global Vice President, Connectivity Portfolio Management, at HARMAN. “This exclusive partnership with Miovision will see its real-time traffic signal data integrated into HARMAN Ready Aware, making it easier than ever for automakers to deliver a scalable, contextually aware in-vehicle driving experience.”

“This collaboration brings the intelligence of city infrastructure directly into the driver’s seat. By knowing how traffic lights will behave ahead, drivers gain greater confidence to make safer, smoother decisions—avoiding unnecessary stops that waste time and fuel. Together with HARMAN, we’re helping automakers deliver a connected experience that improves safety, efficiency, and sustainability where it matters most: on the road,” said Thomas Bauer, Vice President of V2X Sales at Miovision

Key benefits of the integrated solution:

Miovision is a sponsor of this year’s ITS Summit and Plenary 2 Session. The company will be giving in-vehicle demonstrations of the Miovision Connected Vehicle and VRU Alert. Also, in collaboration with HARMAN Automotive at Booth 1017, Miovision will showcase how to help navigate intersections and support safe driving experiences with HARMAN Ready Aware, a new vehicle-to-network (V2N) based SaaS solution delivering contextual and intelligent alerts like time to green and red-light assist.

By the end of 2025, HARMAN and Miovision expect to be communicating with traffic lights at 100,000 intersections in major cities and economic centers across North America and Europe, intending to double that number by 2026. This widespread data will contribute to making mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable for all.

About Miovision

Miovision, a global leader in intelligent mobility for 20 years, provides cities with modern tools to fix today’s traffic problems. Miovision V2X Solutions help drivers and vulnerable road users (VRU) by connecting vehicles to traffic networks. The service is available in North America and Europe, covering over 60,000 intersections across 8 countries, with more added daily. By helping cities shift from reactive to proactive management, Miovision is committed to creating safer streets for all road users.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

