Miovision Core: Building the Foundation for Software Solutions at the Intersection

KITCHENER, Ontario, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Miovision® launches a powerful new hardware platform – Miovision Core® – to support the next generation of software solutions at the intersection from Miovision and its growing list of best-in-class partners. Miovision Core is a small, extensible device that plugs into existing traffic signals and immediately connects them to a cellular network, offering traffic teams remote monitoring and alerts for maintenance and repair issues. Add-on extensions offer video-based detection, continuous traffic data, and Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measures (ATSPMs); software solutions from Miovision and its partners offer signal priority, with more software capabilities planned.

“Miovision Core is smaller and more powerful than our previous hardware platform,” said Miovision Co-founder and CEO, Kurtis McBride. “It has the capacity to run a vast array of software solutions – from Miovision and our partners. In fact, we’ve already attracted leading partners like GTT and RapidFlow .”

Global Traffic Technologies (GTT) will use the Miovision Core hardware platform at the intersection to provide key functionality for Opticom, its software-based, centralized priority control that allows municipalities to prioritize specific vehicles, like transit or emergency responders.

“Our partnership with Miovision allows us to serve our customers in a new way, providing them powerful insights at the intersection. This transparency of intersection performance measures teamed with our priority control solution further delivers on our vision to continually improve safety and operational efficiency for transit providers and first responders,” said GTT President Nicole Rennalls.

Both GTT and Miovision will be installing this hardware at intersections across North America to support their software solutions – and the number of solutions supported by Miovision Core will continue to grow.

“We aim to attract best-in-class partners to leverage our network of Miovision Core devices at the intersection to deliver solutions that municipalities need to make their traffic networks more efficient, safer and greener,” McBride said.

Key Features

Miovision Core is the next generation hardware platform from Miovision, and will eventually supersede Miovision SmartLink™ and Miovision SmartSense™.

Miovision Core provides twice the computational capability as Miovision SmartLink and provides new capabilities to run more sophisticated software solutions at the intersection.

Miovision Core DCM – a small plug-in module – adds over 50% more video computing power to support computer vision-based solutions like video detection and multimodal traffic counts.

For more information about Miovision Core, visit the Miovision website .

About Miovision

Miovision provides cities with modern tools to fix today’s traffic problems. We offer solutions that collect multimodal traffic data and uncover actionable insights, helping municipalities get more out of their road network. Learn more at miovision.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3dc74c6-61cd-42d6-97b8-0f2bce1c1ee5.



