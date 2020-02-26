Miovision Helps Make Every Road User Count

KITCHENER, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miovision , a Canadian company using computer vision, artificial intelligence and advanced modelling to help cities modernize their approach to traffic management, today launched two new products to measure multimodal traffic and a whitepaper examining how cities should evaluate the accuracy of traffic data.

At a livestreamed event in Kitchener today, Miovision launched two new products:E-scooter counts: Miovison has launched e-scooter studies as a new product available for traffic data gathered via Miovision Scout . This allows cities and towns to quantify e-scooter use on their streets – volumes and turning movement counts. E-scooter studies are available in beta today.Safety Analytics: Municipalities using Miovision TrafficLink to modernize their traffic signals can now get detailed Safety Analytics reports to help them identify issues before collisions happen. The first two reports available under Safety Analytics identify how many vehicles ran red lights and how many pedestrians crossed against the traffic light. Identifying when vehicles and pedestrians are ignoring the traffic signal can help traffic engineers identify potential safety issues before crashes occur.“E-scooters offer cities a great environmentally-friendly, affordable, short-distance mobility option,” said Tim Lavell, Miovision’s VP, Revenue Operations. “But, when unfamiliar users try a new mode of transportation, safety is a concern. A 2018 study found that riding e-scooters can be 13 times riskier than biking and 100 times riskier than walking. Cities and towns need accurate data on how this new mode of transportation is being used to identify what they can do to make road networks more hospitable for e-scooter riders.”“In crowded cities, it’s easy to become impatient,” said Erin Skimson, Miovision’s VP, Product Management & Corporate Programs. “But, when a driver runs a red light, or a pedestrian crosses against the light, they are putting themselves – and others – at risk. The consequences are dire – nearly 125 people are killed every day in North America. What cities and towns need is accurate, 24/7 traffic data to show them where the high risk intersections are so they can make improvements – before someone is hurt or killed.”White Paper: Exercising Your Right to Know Real-World Solution Performance

Miovision today also released a white paper exploring how cities and towns should evaluate the accuracy of their traffic data gathering tools.The paper makes an argument for auditing methods that check traffic data gathered against real-word results, providing a much needed “ground truth” to establish how accurate the data gathered in the field actually is.Miovision’s approach, which uses video and machine vision, is easily auditable by humans. Using video allows auditors to view the same video our systems see. That means they can determine what the data should be and check the accuracy of our products. That allows Miovision to continually improve its machine vision to improve real-world accuracy for all of our customers.“At Miovision, we believe that what gets measured gets improved,” said Kurtis McBride, Miovision’s Co-founder and CEO. “But, to get meaningful results, you have to have accurate data. Bad data only leads to bad decisions. That’s why we’ve designed our systems to be easily auditable and continually improving.” For more details, download the whitepaper .Further DetailsWatch the full livestream event Details on e-scooter counts Details on Miovision Safety Analytics Download our whitepaper: Measuring Occupancy Detection and Turning Movement Count Accuracy: Exercising Your Right to Know Real-World Solution Performance Other related resources , including upcoming webinars and a chance to win a free customer pilot.About Miovision

Miovision is helping build tomorrow's smart cities by transforming the way traffic networks are managed today. Backed by the world's most advanced traffic AI, Miovision's innovations in traffic planning and operations have made it possible for cities to improve the transportation experience for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians since 2005. With offices in Kitchener, Canada and Cologne, Germany, Miovision serves over 17,000 municipalities worldwide. For more information, visit www.miovision.com .

