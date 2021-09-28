Miovision Secures an Adaptive Partner

KITCHENER, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miovision , which helps municipalities get more out of their road network by providing solutions that collect multimodal traffic data and uncover actionable insights, announced today that it is partnering with Rapid Flow Technologies to become the exclusive Canadian solution provider of the Surtrac adaptive traffic signal control system.

Surtrac adapts the timing of traffic signals – how long they stay green to serve different directions of traffic – second-by-second using advanced artificial intelligence optimization. Seamless integration allows Surtrac to use real-time multimodal traffic data from Miovision’s TrafficLink system to create an optimized plan for how to move vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists through the intersection as efficiently and safely as possible. Surtrac coordinates traffic flows across neighbouring traffic signals, optimizing signal timing across grids and corridors.

The result: Surtrac helps reduce travel times by 25%, time spent waiting at a signal by 40% and stops by 30%. Fewer stops and acceleration also reduces vehicle emissions by 20% – helping municipalities contribute to efforts to meet greenhouse gas emission targets.

“The advantage of partnering with Miovision is the ease of integrating Surtrac into the TrafficLink devices,” said Greg Barlow, CTO of Rapid Flow Technologies. “The combination of the two systems creates a powerful tool for traffic management, capable of detecting and optimizing traffic flows in real-time.”

“From the start, we designed TrafficLink to be an open platform, intending for class-leading partners like Rapid Flow to build on our capabilities,” said Kurtis McBride, Miovision’s CEO. “This partnership makes it easier for our Canadian customers to implement a system that can accurately measure traffic and optimize signal timing in real-time.”

In Canada, Miovision is partnered with Stinson ITS for sales and implementation.

“We’re seeing growing interest from customers for an adaptive solution, and the combination of TrafficLink and Surtrac is hard to beat,” said James Delamere, CEO of Stinson ITS.

Canadian customers interested in TrafficLink and Surtrac can find more details via Stinson ITS .

About Miovision

Miovision provides cities with modern tools to fix today’s traffic problems. We offer solutions that collect multimodal traffic data and uncover actionable insights, helping municipalities get more out of their road network. The result: streets capable of moving more people – safely and efficiently – whether they are in a car, on a bus, on a bike or e-scooter, or walking.

Our products include a portable tool that makes conducting multimodal traffic studies faster, more accurate, and easier. We also offer a permanent solution that allows cities to modernize their traffic signal network, making it easier to manage while providing 24/7 traffic data and insights. Since 2005, our systems have counted more than nine billion vehicles around the world.

We have offices in Kitchener, Canada as well as operations in Germany, Serbia and the US. For more information, visit miovision.com .

About Rapid Flow Technologies

Rapid Flow Technologies is improving lives by using artificial intelligence to re-imagine traffic control. Our Surtrac adaptive traffic signal control system is the most advanced adaptive system on the market, unique in its ability to optimize traffic flows in complex, dynamic road networks. Looking to the future of transportation, our Routecast solution allows connected travelers (including pedestrians and transit) to share route information with Surtrac in real-time, letting Surtrac unlock additional significant improvements in delay, emissions, and safety.

Rapid Flow Technologies is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is a spinout of Carnegie Mellon University. For more information, visit rapidflowtech.com .



