Mississauga warehouse makes its first shipment on October 1

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yesterday, Porsche began operations at its first-ever Canadian parts fulfilment centre located in Mississauga, in the Heartland Town Centre. The supply hub offers state-of-the-art ground and air overnight delivery to the 19 Porsche Centres coast-to-coast, in a two-shift model operated by logistics company DB Schenker. The 175,000 square feet facility opens the door for future business with additional further strategic opportunities.

“We are thrilled to kick-off the operations of a project that has been many years in the making,” said Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “With ample capacity to meet growing demand, it paves the way to a bright future in supplying parts for Porsche Centres and their customers even more rapidly and efficiently.”A small ceremony marked the first part picked, earmarked for Porsche Centre North Toronto. The first shipment to leave the warehouse was destined for the Quebec province, which is home to four Porsche Centres.In addition to great access to major 400-series highways, the warehouse is strategically located near Toronto’s Pearson and Hamilton’s John C. Munro airports.About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. A Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors this year in Mississauga and is servicing the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.Follow us: twitter.com/PorscheCanada | facebook.com/porsche | instagram.com/PorscheCanada

