Mistawasis Nêhiyawak Launches New Mobile App to Connect with Members Across Canada

PRINCE ALBERT, Saskatchewan, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mistawasis Nêhiyawak, announced the launch of a new app designed to streamline updates and enhance communication between the Nation and its members across Canada.

“Some of our members are across the country, this app will allow us to stay in touch with them and keep them engaged,” said Chief Darryl Watson. “It will enable us to communicate more effectively and connect with members in a way that’s convenient and accessible.”

The Mistawasis Nêhiyawak App is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. The app is free to download and use, and members are encouraged to share it with their friends and family.

“We are committed to getting our members informed, involved and empowered,” explained Chief Watson. “This app is one of the many tools we are using to build a stronger, more connected community that is prepared to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

The official Mistawasis Nêhiyawak app runs on Communikit, a unique mobile app platform designed specifically for Indigenous communities and organizations to communicate with their members, staff, and the public across Canada and the world.

This innovative app is the latest development from Mistawasis, who first saw success using an app to revitalize language in school. In 2018 Mistawasis’ language teacher, Denise Desjardins, incorporated language learning tools into the learning apps used at Chief Mistawasis School.

Those efforts were formally recognized, with Desjardins winning a Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“In the past, we have had success using apps with our youth. We hope this gets them excited to engage at our events and teaching within the Nation,” said Chief Watson. The app will help us build relationships, and celebrate our culture and traditions.”

About Mistawasis Nêhiyawak

The Mistawasis Nêhiyawak reserve is located roughly 68 km west of Prince Albert. The total registered population sits just under 3,000, with approximately one-third living on-reserve.

Mistawasis Nêhiyawak boasts several healthy economic development programs and business entities with continued prosperity that provides for the community. Operating under the ‘Misty Ventures’ banner , Mistawasis covers industries in property management, petroleum, energy, storage, concrete services, engineering, environmental services and more.

About Communikit

Communikit is a mobile app platform focused on Indigenous communications created by Aivia Inc. (pronounced AY-vee-yuh). Communikit gives progressive Indigenous leaders and organizations the ability to communicate with their members at any time, across any distance. The first and fastest-growing network of its kind in Canada, Communikit currently serves over 23,000 users spanning 94 communities.

