Mkango Releases Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Update on Malawi Government Visit to the Songwe Hills Rare Earths Project Site

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”) is pleased to announce that it has released the Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ending June 30, 2020. The reports are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website ( http://www.mkango.ca/s/financials.asp ).

Mkango is also pleased to report that the Minister of Mining, the Right Hon. Rashid Gaffar MP, visited the Songwe Hills ("Songwe") rare earths project on Friday 21st August, accompanied by a government delegation including the Ministry of Mines principal secretary, Dr Joseph Mkandawire. The government delegation expressed satisfaction with all of the exploration and development works at Songwe.Hon. Minister Gaffar MP said: "I am impressed with the progress of the project, as well as the project's level of transparency and all of the Corporate Social Responsibility taking place. You are doing a commendable job; people here are full of praise for your work. We understand you have invested a lot in this project, therefore as Government, my Ministry will support you so that the future mining operation commences."Principal secretary Dr Joseph Mkandawire added: "Mining is the future of this country, especially when we follow the trend where countries are advocating for use of clean energy. High strength rare earth magnets which will be made from the Songwe rare earths can be used to manufacture electric motors, which are used in hybrid and electric cars, as well as wind turbines to produce clean energy. Currently, the mining industry in Malawi only contributes approximately 1 percent to the national budget, but we want to support the mining industry fully in Malawi, to enable the industry to generate a lot of revenue and profits, so that it can benefit the country and its investors, and we can all benefit from the country's resources."Mkango looks forward to working with the Government of Malawi to bring Songwe into production and to advance our other projects in the country.



