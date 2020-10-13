MNP Consumer Debt Index Highlights Inequality in K-Shaped Recovery Pushing Canadians to Financial Distress

Lower-income earners, young Canadians, women and renters most at risk of debt burden or insolvency

MNP Consumer Debt Index Sinks to Second-Lowest Reading Since Inception (94pts)CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the country enters its seventh month of economic disruption, the pandemic recession is putting a spotlight on inequalities between the well-off and those dealing with job loss, debt, eviction, and food insecurity. The latest MNP Consumer Debt Index highlights what many are predicting will be a ‘K-shaped recovery,’ whereby those at the top prosper while the working-class Canadians head deeper into debt.“In many ways, our Index highlights the divergent experiences of Canadians during COVID. While some are fortunate enough to be able to continue working in their present jobs, but from home, others continue to struggle with financial uncertainty and not knowing whether their job will still be around after the pandemic,” says Grant Bazian, President at MNP LTD, the country’s largest insolvency firm.Now in its fourteenth wave, the MNP Consumer Debt Index is conducted quarterly by Ipsos and tracks Canadians’ attitudes about their debt situation and their ability to meet their monthly payment obligations. The Index currently stands at 94 points, the second-lowest reading ever, on the heels of having hit record-low in March of this year. Those earning less than $40,000 a year, renters, women and millennials are the most likely to say that their current debt situation is worse than it was in the past. These groups are also at higher risk of insolvency, according to the research.“Unemployment and income inequality are intensifying the debt challenges that were already present before the pandemic. The income loss as a direct result of the pandemic limits more Canadians from being able to pay off existing debts and thus puts them in severe financial distress,” says Bazian.Several indicators making up the MNP Debt Index point to debt trouble, particularly as payment deferrals and government emergency aid programs wind down. Half (47%) of Canadians now say they are $200 or less away from insolvency, a four-point increase from the last wave. This proportion also includes 26 per cent who are already insolvent to begin with, also up four points from the last wave.Younger Canadians, women, renters and lower-income earners are more likely to find themselves in trouble during this K-shaped recovery. For instance, those who rent are significantly more likely to be insolvent; almost six in ten (57%) renters say they are $200 or less away from insolvency, which already includes thirty-two per cent who say they are already insolvent. By contrast, just over a third (36%) of homeowners say the same, with two in ten (18%) saying they are already insolvent.It is no surprise, then, that three in ten (31%) renters say they regret the amount of debt they’ve taken on in life (compared to 22% of homeowners), and only thirty-one per cent say they’re able to cover their living expenses for the next twelve months without going into further debt (compared to 45% of homeowners).Generation Z Canadians seem to be the most deeply impacted by the continued economic downturn as a result of the pandemic, losing out on either summer employment or jobs in the hard-hit hospitality sector. Seven in ten (69%, +16) are $200 or less away from insolvency, including four in ten (39%, +8) who already are. Half of women (49%, +4) also say they are dangerously close to insolvency, with a quarter (25%, +3) saying they are already there. Households earning less than $40,000 a year are the most likely (67%, +4) to find themselves $200 or less away from insolvency, which includes four in ten (38%, +6) who already are.“Over the course of the pandemic, Canadians have been encouraged to believe that ‘we are all in this together,’ but it has become clear that some groups are better equipped to weather the storm better than others. This is an important distinction that may not be apparent on the surface but becomes very obvious in our research,” says Bazian.There are other signs that more trouble could be on the horizon as bills quickly become due. Four in ten Canadians (43%, +3) say they are worried about their current level of debt, the second-highest level recorded for this metric since 2017 (peaking in March 2020 at 46%). Furthermore, whether one has a job or not, the fact remains that four in ten (39%) are still worried that either themselves or someone in their household could lose their job, concern that is unchanged from the last wave. Women are more concerned about job loss in their household (42%, +3).“Given the challenges this year has presented, and the underlying issues still present since before the pandemic, many Canadians are in a position now where they need help to deal with their debt. What these individuals need to know is that there is a vast system in place; a network of MNP Licensed Insolvency Trustees across the country who can offer customized guidance to help them determine the best path forward,” says Bazian. “Bankruptcy is one option, but it is really the last course of action after exhausting all other available avenues.”Licensed Insolvency Trustees are the only federally regulated debt professionals who can provide expertise about all of the debt relief options and ensure those struggling financially have access to the complete range of debt relief options available to Canadians.Bazian says that depending on the extent of the debt and the individual’s income, dealing with debt problems may involve some combination of the following:Budgeting — Creating a monthly financial plan to help balance and monitor income and expenses, and potentially free up more cash to pay down debts.Refinancing — Re-negotiating the term and interest rate on existing credit accounts to reduce the monthly cost of debts and make them easier to repay.Liquidating — Selling high-value assets such as vehicles, recreational properties, sporting goods and jewelry to provide the financing needed to pay down debt.Consolidating — Combining all debts into a single monthly payment with a lower average interest rate to reduce the number of payments and their total cost.Consumer Proposal — Working with an MNP Licensed Insolvency Trustee to negotiate a legally binding debt settlement with your creditors that will reduce the amount you owe, and which you can take up to five years to repay.Bankruptcy — Declaring Bankruptcy is a legal process that provides immediate protection to individuals experiencing financial trouble. For those who have had their wages garnished, are unable to make their credit card and loan payments on time, are receiving Past Due Notices or calls from Debt Collectors, or who owe more money than the value of things they own, filing a Bankruptcy might be the right option.“Everyone’s debt situation is different, so don’t just rely on what people have told you or what you’ve read online. Get professional, unbiased advice,” says Bazian.MNP LTD offers free consultations via videoconferencing and by phone. Visit MNPdebt.ca to book an appointment or to start a live chat.Other survey highlights include:Over half (56%, +6) of millennials say they regret the amount of debt they’ve taken on in life.While groups that are less confident that they will be able to cover their living and family expenses in the next 12 months without taking on more debt include women (57%, -1) and Gen Z Canadians (48%, -6), the latter group has shown the deepest decrease since the last wave.Over four in ten (44%, +5) households in the $40-$60,000 bracket find themselves $200 or less away from insolvency, including 22% who are already insolvent (+6). One in three (35%, +7) households earning a comfortable $60-$100,000 a year say the same, of which 17% are insolvent (+5). Even in the highest income category, one-quarter (24%, -1) of households earning over $100,000 a year say they can’t meet their debt obligations, and 15% of these households say they are already insolvent (-3).Those in Quebec are reporting the highest increase of those who are insolvent (26%, +8), bringing the total proportion of people in this province who are within $200 or less from insolvency to 51% (+10).About MNP LTDMNP LTD, a division of the national accounting firm MNP LLP, is the largest insolvency practice in Canada. For more than 50 years, our experienced team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees and advisors have been working with individuals to help them recover from times of financial distress and regain control of their finances. With more than 230 Canadian offices from coast-to-coast, MNP helps thousands of Canadians each year who are struggling with an overwhelming amount of debt. Visit MNPdebt.ca to contact a Licensed Insolvency Trustee or use our free Do It Yourself (DIY) debt assessment tools. For regular, bite-sized insights about debt and personal finances, subscribe to the MNP 3 Minute Debt Break Podcast.About the MNP Consumer Debt IndexThe MNP Consumer Debt Index measures Canadians’ attitudes toward their consumer debt and gauges their ability to pay their bills, endure unexpected expenses, and absorb interest-rate fluctuations without approaching insolvency. Conducted by Ipsos and updated quarterly, the Index is an industry-leading barometer of financial pressure or relief among Canadians.Now in its fourteenth wave, the Index currently stands at 94 points, the second-lowest reading ever, on the heels of having hit record-low in March of this year. Visit MNPdebt.ca/CDI to learn more.The latest data, representing the fourteenth wave of the MNP Consumer Debt Index, was compiled by Ipsos on behalf of MNP LTD between September 1-3, 2020. For this survey, a sample of 2,001 Canadians aged 18 years and over was interviewed. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample’s composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian adults been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.A summary of some of the provincial data is available by request.

