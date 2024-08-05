MOBIA named an Eaton Partner Awards Winner

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MOBIA Technology Innovations, a leading Canadian business transformation partner, proudly announced that it has been named an Eaton Partner Awards Winner for 2024. MOBIA’s commitment to delivering unequalled value to its customers with innovative technology solutions that enable successful business transformation solidified the company’s place among Eaton’s top partners in Canada.

Supporting customers across telecommunications, financial services, retail, utilities, healthcare, and many other industries, MOBIA executes technology transformations that reimagine the way medium to large enterprises operate in today’s ever-changing markets. Over the years, the company has collaborated with Eaton on many of these initiatives, confident that Eaton’s innovative technology offers the most reliable and secure power solutions for data centers and other critical enterprise infrastructure. “Working with Eaton to tailor solutions that power infrastructure and hardware for our customers has allowed us to deliver unmatched performance and peace of mind,” said Chris Peerless, Vice President at MOBIA. “As we continue to work together on these initiatives, we look forward to growing and strengthening our partnership.”

The Eaton Partner Awards recognizes channel partners who have shown strong growth and commitment to superior customer service over the last year. “MOBIA consistently embodied Eaton partner values throughout 2024, delivering outstanding service and solutions to customers,” said Jodi Bonham, IT Channel Manager at Eaton. “We are excited to see what the future of our growing partnership holds and look forward to continuing to do great work together in 2025 and beyond.”

As the partnership between MOBIA and Eaton continues to evolve, MOBIA customers will benefit from more of Eaton’s innovation, including:

Cybersecurity – First to market with a cyber secure network card, Eaton continues to expand its cybersecurity capabilities with the new Network-M3 card.

Brightlayer Data Center Suite – Offering a portfolio of digital solutions that enable enterprise customers to manage an increasingly complex ecosystem of IT and operational technology assets, Brightlayer seamlessly integrates with Eaton’s secure hardware.

Power management for AI – As more customers embrace and adopt AI, their power requirements will change. Eaton’s scalable and secure power management and connectivity solutions are the perfect fit for new AI deployments.

To learn more about MOBIA contact LJ Hambly at [email protected].

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in business transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. Focused on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Top Growing Companies . To learn more, visit Mobia.io

ABOUT EATON

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries.

For more information, visit www.eaton.com Follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/eaton



CBJ Newsmakers