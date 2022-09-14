MOBILTEX Announces the Acquisition of GCRTech, UK Manufacturer of Field Instruments for Managing Water Networks and Leakage Control

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MOBILTEX Data Ltd. (Mobiltex) today is announcing the acquisition of GCR Tech Limited (GCRTech). The new partnership will unite the strengths of Mobiltex’s unique IIoT technologies, manufacturing excellence, scalability and financial strength with GCRTech’s deep domain expertise in pressure management, product quality, robustness and reliability.

The Mobiltex GCRTech Product Group will be led by newly appointed Vice President of Value Stream Alain Lalonde. “GCRTech’s unique edge-computing technology will from day one deliver differentiation in the rapidly evolving water utilities segment that is demanding visibility into water distribution network pressure and flow monitoring & management. The proven GCRTech platform combined with the innovative Mobiltex cloud-based approach for critical infrastructure monitoring and their data analytics and machine learning technologies delivers a huge operational advantage for future-focused municipal operators. I am thrilled to be leading this acquisition and integrating the strengths of these two impressive organizations,” said Lalonde.

Dr. Gurch Chana, founder and Managing Director of GCRTech, commented, “This new partnership will allow us to accelerate our product development roadmap as well as significantly expand our growth plans into existing and new markets, utilizing the resources provided by Mobiltex.” He added, “This is a great outcome for our associates, customers and channel partners.”

“We are delighted to welcome the GCRTech team to the Mobiltex family,” said Marc Bracken, Mobiltex’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the close of this transaction, Mobiltex is well positioned to expand its footprint within the water utilities space to deliver proven solutions for our customers that will reduce water loss, optimize energy spend on pressurized systems, deliver a positive impact to GHG reductions, and reduce water supply constraints. GCR technologies will also allow us to develop new and unique pressure measurement remote monitoring solutions for our core customers in the energy sector.”

ABOUT MOBILTEX

MOBILTEX Data Ltd. [an XPV Water Partners company] is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and is proud to serve hundreds of industrial, municipal, and commercial customers around the globe — delivering mission-critical integrity monitoring solutions on over 250,000 kilometers of pipeline assets. MOBILTEX innovative field and cloud-connected technologies deliver significant operational, safety, and ESG benefits to Water Utilities, Energy, and Critical Infrastructure operations. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT and AI/ML advancements while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. For more information, visit www.mobiltex.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to make a difference in the water industry. XPV invests in and actively supports water-focused companies to enable them to grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Saint

Phone: 403.291.2770

Email: media[ at ]mobiltex[ dot ]com

