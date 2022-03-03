Modaxo Expands Fare Ticketing Offerings with Pcentra

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modaxo Inc. (“Modaxo”), a global technology organization focused on moving the world’s people, today announced the acquisition of Pcentra Ltd. (“Pcentra”), a provider of cloud-based, smart ticketing technology.

Established in 2007, Pcentra is the leading retail payment platform for the sale of public transport tickets in Israel. Pcentra’s solutions provide secure ticketing options to millions of passengers each month enabling them to purchase tickets online, on their mobile device, or through an extensive point-of-sale network.

The Pcentra platform is the leading technology provider that powers Israel’s contactless smart card fare collection system.

“Pcentra has clearly established itself as a serious player in the smart ticketing market with proven technology in a quickly evolving space,” said Bill Delaney, CEO, Modaxo. “Moving forward, we are excited to work with the company to help drive further innovation and expand its offerings and reach. A warm welcome to Pcentra employees, customers, and partners.”

“Today, Pcentra is taking another significant step to fulfill its vision by joining Modaxo, the world’s leading group for People Transportation,” said Moti Maimon, CEO, Pcentra. “We consider this new relationship a vote of confidence in Pcentra’s products and technologies, and we are excited about the opportunities it will bring to Pcentra’s employees and customers.”

Pcentra maintains its brand and autonomy while benefiting from investment, support, coaching, best practices, and peer learning made available by Modaxo. Moti Maimon continues to lead the business. Pcentra represents the 18th brand in the Modaxo portfolio of companies working to deliver the technology and solutions that move the world’s people.

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world’s people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

