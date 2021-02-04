Modern building management – Thingsfactory Launches TF-1000, an Intelligent Centralized Building Controller

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thingsfactory today launches an intelligent technology that will revolutionize modern building management: the TF-1000. This innovation is the ultimate in prevention, detection and asset protection. This intelligent centralized building controller has the ability to detect anomalies in real time, analyze them and ultimately take actions to minimize the impact of any incident.

Prevention – Detection – Protection

The TF-1000 is equipped with intelligent and autonomous sensors connected to a highly sophisticated LORA™ radio system, encrypted and immune to interference. These sensors communicate with the controller without intermittence and convey a phenomenal amount of information in real time. Thanks to its dedicated artificial intelligence processor, the TF-1000 analyzes each piece of information in a fraction of a second to detect anomalies or specific conditions previously “learned” by the system. Not only do the artificial intelligence algorithms programmed into the TF-1000 make it possible to detect anomalies, but it is also possible to teach the controller new analysis criteria depending on the age and condition of the building, as well as on the use of the system. In addition, since buildings evolve over time, the flexibility of the system makes it possible to connect all existing and future building services. It is this “deep learning” capability and adaptability that makes the controller so efficient for building management.Anomaly detection = instantaneous actions

Depending on the programmed intervention scenarios and in the event of anomaly detection, the TF-1000’s intelligent system instantly intervenes on protective equipment, such as control valves, to limit damage. For example, in the event of water damage, the TF-1000’s intelligent system will automatically shut off the building’s water supply to limit damage.In short, this scalable, centralized building automation system can contribute to tangible improvements in building security, the quality of services offered to tenants and the well-being of residents, in addition to optimizing the energy efficiency of buildings by promoting better management of space heating and cooling. Quotes

“Thingsfactory has seen major advances in research and development over the past year. We are proud to unveil today the results of this work, which has made it possible to create products that not only showcase Quebec’s genius in IoT and AI, but that will also have a real impact in reducing material, financial and human losses. »

-Pierre Gauvin, CEO and Founder, ThingsfactoryFor information:In Canada, please contact

Opti-Com Solutions (Authorized Distributor)

Phone (888)-883-6137

Email quote@opti-com.caIn the United States, please contact

Steve Copley (Direct Sales)

Phone (440) 732-5547‬

Email steve.copley@thingsfactory.com Or write to us at sales@thingsfactory.com About Thingsfactory:

Founded in 2015 and based in Montreal, Thingsfactory is an Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence product development company specializing in real-time monitoring of critical systems and prevention of material, financial and human losses. With more than 25 years of experience in product and software development, operations management and software development for large-scale international clients, Thingsfactory’s founders and employees take pride in designing and building high-quality products that combine performance and security. More information at http://thingsfactory.com



