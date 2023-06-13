Modern Mining Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

GREENVILLE, N.C., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modern Mining Technology Corp. (“Modern Mining,” or the “Company”), a “landfill-to-commodity” focused business venture, aiming to offer a cleaner, safer, and lower-cost commodity production alternative compared to traditional mining operations, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed firm commitment initial public offering of 2,000,000 common shares.

The Company intends to list its common shares on the NYSE American under the symbol “MDRN”. No assurance can be given that the listing will be approved. If the NYSE American does not approve the listing of the Company’s common shares, the Company will not proceed with the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including completion of the SEC review process and the effectiveness of the registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Modern Mining intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for research and development expenses, marketing expenditures, capital expenditures, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004. The final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

About Modern Mining Technology Corp.

Modern Mining Technology Corp. is a “landfill-to-commodity” focused business venture, aiming to offer a cleaner, safer, and lower-cost alternative compared to traditional mining operations. Our core business is aimed at processing and extracting strategic commodities from the vast, growing, and largely ignored global resource of electronic waste (“E-Waste”), and transforming these end-of-life landfill-bound materials into high-value resources. Value is captured by using our aqueous based processes to recover, process, and refine commodity metals such as: gold, palladium, silver, copper and potentially 30 other metals.

For further information, please contact:

Modern Mining Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (984) 235-6778

Email: [email protected]



